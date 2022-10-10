ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘I want that baby’: Woman who faced attempted kidnapping charges sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping was sentenced Thursday to time served and ordered to attend psychiatric counseling, parenting classes and a one-year child abuser’s program. Alina Serda, 19, pleaded no contest last month to resisting arrest and child cruelty. The attempted kidnapping charges were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who wounded 2 in shooting over affair sentenced to 30 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his wife had been unfaithful with a family friend, Jesus Rojo-Lopez followed a car occupied by the man and fired a shot into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The round wounded the man and also injured another occupant. Rojo-Lopez, 28, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to felonies related to breaking into mailboxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to being in possession of a counterfeit postal key, which he used to break into mailboxes, and being a felon in possession of ammunition Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents, while Micheal Marcum’s, 46, residence was being searched, law enforcement found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty, face death penalty in Real Road slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of four men charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of someone whose body was found in Arizona pleaded not guilty Monday. Juan Toscano, 34, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, are eligible for the death penalty in the death of a person believed killed at a home on Real Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

