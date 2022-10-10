Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
UAH to launch new 'Inclusive Excellence Certificate Program'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new certificate program is coming to UAH! The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced the launch of the UAH Inclusive Excellence Certificate Program. The initiative provides an online course that supports Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training and awareness at no cost to the entire UAH community.
City of Huntsville considers medical cannabis program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After giving careful consideration to the new medical option, Huntsville city administrators believe making medical cannabis products available to qualified patients under the care of a physician would be beneficial for those suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. Alabama is the 37th state to allow use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The law creating Alabama’s medical cannabis system received bipartisan support in the state legislature.
How an old mill turned artists haven helped spark Huntsville’s growth
Did an old mill that became home to more than 200 artists spur growth in a part of Huntsville across Memorial Parkway from the city’s downtown core?. That was the opinion of the man who purchased the mill built in the early 1900s, Jim Hudson, the founder of biotech company Research Genetics.
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash
CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash. Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
Expanded library access comes to Hampton Cove.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More services are coming to the Hampton Cove courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Library! Library cardholders can request library books, movies, and other materials online through the library’s website and have them delivered for pickup to the new locker inside the recreation center located at 429 Taylor Rd, Owens Crossroads. When patrons are done with their items, they can easily return them to the locker for check-in. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library partnered with the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation, City Council Member Frances Akridge, and GrowCove to expand access to library books and materials in Hampton Cove with a new automated self-service library holds locker at the Mark Russell Recreation Center.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
RESIGN TERRY! Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent continues to ignore its citizens
It appears that we are continuing to be ignored by the Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent. Although we have asked for his resignation, Shanon Terry continues to sit on the Lawrence County School Board representing District 4. I have spoken with the Superintendent of Education regarding the situation where Mr. Terry posted an image that contained the “Ku Klux Klan” symbol to announce his appointment within the Lawrence County Republican party. I asked the Superintendent of Education if he wants Lawrence County to appear as accepting “racism” due to the actions of a board member.
Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come. Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
Music education and Huntsville's music ecosystem
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to studies, children enrolled in music education programs generally have higher levels of academic success than those who don't, and Music Officer Matt Mandrella is passionate about promoting music programs. "What we're doing is we're building at Huntsville's music scene," Mandrella stated. "What we like...
Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’
Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WHNT-TV
Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama
Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
FOX54 News
