ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Why SPS is adding new requirements for students at Friday Night Football games

By Sydney Moran
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o198m_0iTlSDTG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Things will look a little different in the stands on Friday Nights at Springfield high schools.

The district is requiring high school students to wear their school IDs during home and away games. K-8 students are required to come into the games with a parent or guardian and sit with them in the stands.

Must see events coming this fall season

“Our games are being attended again,” Springfield Public Schools (SPS) Athletic Director Joshua Scott said. “We have more and more students and our community members coming to our events. With that has come some unsupervised students. It’s hard to be able to keep a safe environment for everyone that’s attending the game if we have too much running around and not watching the event or watching the band.”

Just like in previous years, students will show their school ID to get into the football game. But, they will need to keep it handy or wear it.

“We’re not going to go through the stands and identify who has a name badge on and who doesn’t,” Scott said. “It’s just going to help us identify and make sure that we know who the student is later in the game. If we need to see.”

All students will remain in the stands for the entire game unless they have to use the bathroom or go to the concession stand.

“We [will] kindly try to redirect and will help to usher them to the place that they should be,” Scott said. “This is just about communicating that we want you at our events. We want you to come to the games. We just want it to be a great environment for everyone.”

A great environment is something Cory Goode not only wants for his three kids at Central High School, but for everyone.

“I’ve attended several football games this year at Central and I’ve never seen any real behavior issue,” Goode said. “If discipline issues arise, I think you know, this is just one way to help address the issues and make sure that they’re handled the appropriate way. It’s just one of those things that everybody has to get accustomed to.”

The district said the new requirements are only for football games right now. SPS will see if it needs to keep the same requirements for winter sports like basketball.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Fresh off bye, Evangel kicks off Heart South play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October in football is the month of the bye week. Missouri State and Mizzou take theirs this week, Arkansas’ is next week, but the Evangel Valor is ready to return from their bye week. After taking last week off, the Valor will begin Heart of America South Division play on Saturday against […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo sweeps Bolivar on the volleyball court

BOLIVAR, Mo. — As the volleyball district tournaments approach, every team wants momentum. Kickapoo has plenty of that at the moment. The Volleychiefs swept the Liberators 25-9 ,25-16, 25-16 to win the match on Thursday night in Bolivar. The win pushes Kickapoo to 25-8 on the season. It’s the third straight 3-0 sweep for Kickapoo. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield

A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield.  A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child.  The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Football
Springfield, MO
Football
Springfield, MO
Education
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Springfield, MO
Basketball
KOLR10 News

Valor picked 2nd in preseason Heart poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor Men’s basketball team made a whole lot of noise last season. “It’s definitely an honor,” Evangel senior Josh Pritchett said at Heart of America basketball media day. “Playing Evangel is definitely something that’s been beneficial to me.” It started with a 20-win regular season. That led to the Valor […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa beats Kickapoo in extras, reaches C5 D5 final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both Kickapoo and Nixa had resumes worthy of reaching a district championship game. And they both proved it on Wednesday night at the Central Softball Complex in Springfield. Both teams traded runs and then defense, as Nixa outlasted Kickapoo 4-3 in a game that lasted 10 innings. The first two Lady Chiefs […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the week: Tara Venable

This week’s athlete of the week (10/10) is Tara Venable from Ozark High School. Venable is only a freshman on the Ozark Tigers volleyball team. But she doesn’t play like one. She already has two games on 20 or more kills this season and she has had double digit kills in four of the past […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Mo Sports Hall of Fame inducts Andrews

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For almost 30 years Jerald Andrews has handed out plaques to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductees, checks to aspiring pro golfers and countless childrens charities.Tuesday night, the Springfield sports community gathered to say thanks to the retiring Missouri Sports Hall of Fame CEO and Price Cutter Charity Championship director. The Hall of Fame […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Ne Springfield#Sps#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bass Pro hosts holiday hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many across the Ozarks, the holiday season can bring struggles to the family’s pockets. Dealing with the rise of inflation can add to the headache of trying to make ends meet. Finding seasonal jobs could help remove some of that stress from families’ shoulders. In preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
KOLR10 News

Examining data behind online ranking lists

AURORA, Mo. – Leaders in Aurora are frustrated seeing old data used in an online article.  Online studies ranking various things have become a popular concept over the years. For example, an article may rank the top places to live or the most dangerous cities. However, the information may not always be as accurate as […]
AURORA, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper

Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Alzheimer’s Association discusses recent Silver Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said so far this year, more than 100 Silver Alerts have been sent out statewide. A few of those alerts have recently been issued here in the Ozarks. A Silver Alert is issued when adults, especially those who are older and suffer from dementia, are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fairgrovenews.com

Fair Grove’s Biggest Event of The Year

The Fall Festival or Fair Grove Heritage Reunion has been a tradition for the small town of Fair Grove for many years. “The community has been very gracious in providing several lots to the FFA chapter,” Mr. Crutcher, Fair Grove’s FFA Advisor, says. For this to be such a big event, the community has to come together. Mr. Crutcher explained, “A day usually starts between 5-5:30 am by getting everything ready and hauled to the various lots.”
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy