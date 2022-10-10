ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

NBC Washington

2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials

Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
VIENNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Stafford, VA
Stafford, VA
insideedition.com

Texas Family Sentenced for Role in January 6th Capitol Attack

A family of five from Texas was sentenced for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The Munn family took a 1,600-mile road trip to Washington, D.C. from their home in Amarillo, Texas. They joined the crowd storming the Capitol building and climbed inside through a broken window. Dawn and Thomas Munn were sentenced to 14 days in jail and 90 days of home confinement. Their daughter Kristi Munn received 90 days of home confinement. The other siblings were placed on probation.
TEXAS STATE
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded gun on flight at DCA

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man from Fauquier County, Virginia is facing weapons charges after being prevented from carrying a loaded handgun on a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA officers found the 9mm gun, which was loaded with eight...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond

A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
VIRGINIA STATE

