Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residentsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announcedWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
Soros-backed Virginia prosecutor inadvertently freed suspect accused of murder
A Virginia prosecutor who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros-backed political action committees accidentally freed a suspect accused of murder.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockdown lifted at Stafford school
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the England Run area of the county near Lyons Boulevard searching for a suspect who they say ran from police.
Why this Richmond veterinarian left the clinic: ‘You could never get ahead’
Dr. Evan Apotheker spent the past 10 years practicing in both small animal care and emergency medicine in Richmond. But in 2021, he made the decision to shift to house calls only.
Man faces 100+ years in prison for crimes inside his Henrico home
Michael Hardy pleaded guilty to firearm possession, drug manufacturing, and bomb-making inside his West End home.
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Texas Family Sentenced for Role in January 6th Capitol Attack
A family of five from Texas was sentenced for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The Munn family took a 1,600-mile road trip to Washington, D.C. from their home in Amarillo, Texas. They joined the crowd storming the Capitol building and climbed inside through a broken window. Dawn and Thomas Munn were sentenced to 14 days in jail and 90 days of home confinement. Their daughter Kristi Munn received 90 days of home confinement. The other siblings were placed on probation.
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded gun on flight at DCA
ARLINGTON, Va. — A man from Fauquier County, Virginia is facing weapons charges after being prevented from carrying a loaded handgun on a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA officers found the 9mm gun, which was loaded with eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmra.org
False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond
A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
WTOP
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Comments / 0