How to watch ‘Winter House’ season 2 premiere on Bravo for free
‘Winter House’ is back with a new season premiering on Bravo, Thursday, Oct. 13 with more drama than the last season. The new season of the hit reality Bravo series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials when you sign up.
‘Atlanta’ on FX: How to watch new episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 for free
The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
How to watch a new episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ on MTV for free
It’s “Jerzday” which means a new episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will return this week to MTV with new drama. On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, a new episode will premiere on MTV — the same channel that hosts the original cast of the “Jersey Shore” that premiered back in 2009.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19 new episode, how to watch for free on ABC
The ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” continues its 19th season this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, with a new episode. The series has continuously starred actress Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey and this season brings with it a group of new interns to the show’s Seattle-based hospital, according to the new season’s trailer.
