College Football News
Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Miami vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Miami (2-3), Virginia Tech (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Miami...
Miami football remains front runner after Reuben Bain chooses top 6
The Miami football program remains the front-runner after 2023 four-star defensive lineman Rueben Cain named the top six programs he is considering. Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Oklahoma, and Florida State are also in the running to receive a commitment from the 10th-best 2023 DL per the 247 Sports composite rankings. Miami...
Prospect Profile: Earl Kulp, Miami Central
MIAMI, FLORIDA – Miami-Dade County is never short on athletes. The latest example is 2024 Earl Kulp out of Miami Central. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect is a Power-5 talent at cornerback or wide receiver. Kulp has helped the Rockets to a 6-0 start and No. 5 ranking in our latest poll. The Rockets ...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
Miami Heat: Approach for Victor Oladipo helps you get past preseason struggles
As the Miami Heat finished their preseason on Wednesday night with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-103, they closed the preseason portion of the 2022-23 season with a record of 4-1. Though you don’t take much, either way, away from the preseason, you can take a few things...
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
10NEWS
Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces
MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video showed members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources. The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that...
Miami New Times
Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami
A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video
A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast
MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, returned home on Wednesday as a new group headed out."I am honored to be around such brave men and women, selfless men and women, who just went up there and did a week tour up there and a lot of humanitarian aid for a community that needed a lot of help," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.Ramirez said they're going to continue sending teams as long as there is a need for them. The team that...
fau.edu
Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market
Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
livability.com
Hallandale Beach One of South Florida’s Hottest New Destinations
With arts, dining and nightlife, this South Florida beach community is becoming an attractive location for tourists and residents alike. A new jewel is sparkling in the South Florida sun. The City of Hallandale Beach, located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, is emerging as an alluring vacation spot for tourists, and an exciting home for young professionals.
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
keysweekly.com
ANNUAL KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN A SCENIC TREK INTO THE FLORIDA KEYS
Motorists traversing U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys capture a breathtaking glimpse of the island life as they pass over Jewfish Creek Bridge in Key Largo. Resorts looking out at the bayside waters where boats come and go sit on one side, while the oceanside brings nothing but pure natural beauty.
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
