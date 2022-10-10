ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Biden heading West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

President Joe Biden is making his way out West this week as he plans to make stops in Colorado, California, and Oregon. According to a White House itinerary, Biden's first visit will be near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate Camp Hale, his administration's first national monument. He will...
OREGON STATE
KIVI-TV

'He went valiantly': Family of Idahoan killed in Ukraine speaks out

REXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho man died in Ukraine earlier this week while serving as a volunteer. Dane Partridge of Rexburg, who previously served in Iraq, had been fighting in Ukraine since April before he was killed on the front lines. Now, the sister of Partridge, Jenny Partridge Corry,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpine, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KIVI-TV

2 Connecticut police officers killed responding to domestic violence call

Two police officers were killed and another was wounded while responding to a domestic violence incident between two siblings, authorities said. In a press conference Thursday morning, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said one of the officers died at the scene and another died at the hospital. The shooter...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KIVI-TV

Be Prepared: 2022 General Election just four weeks away

IDAHO — The 2022 General Election is just four weeks away. Depending on where you live in the state, you can cast a vote for city council members, school bond levies or even mayoral candidates. Statewide, voters can cast a ballot for the Governor's race, Lieutenant Governor, State Attorney General and Idaho's two Senate seats, among other races.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Wellness Wednesday: Keeping teeth healthy during Halloween

With Halloween comes plenty of options for sweets, but it's important to make sure all that sugar isn't eating away at good dental health. Idaho State Dental Association representative and Lake Harbor Dentistry Dr. Tyler Bond said both flossing and brushing teeth are crucial as flossing gets what simply brushing your teeth can get.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Shooting#Horse Management#The U S Forest Service
KIVI-TV

The outlook for our weather pattern change to cooler temperatures

Warm and dry afternoons will continue through the weekend and much of next week with valley temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s with morning low temps in the upper 40s. I do not expect any Treasure Valley frost until well into next week at least. The central mountains...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy