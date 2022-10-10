Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Biden heading West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
President Joe Biden is making his way out West this week as he plans to make stops in Colorado, California, and Oregon. According to a White House itinerary, Biden's first visit will be near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate Camp Hale, his administration's first national monument. He will...
KIVI-TV
Magic Valley students welcomed to weigh in on future of Idaho education, $410 million education boost
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Speaker Scott Bedke, Rep. Laurie Lickley and College of Southern Idaho President Dean Fisher hosted a roundtable with Magic Valley students and education leaders to talk about the future of Idaho education. The discussion covered need for in-demand career opportunities, higher-education trends and the recent...
KIVI-TV
More electric vehicles in Idaho means more infrastructure is needed. How ITD plans to keep up with demand.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over the last decade, there has been a growth in popularity of electric vehicles (EV) across the country. Many current manufacturers are focusing on EV platforms while newer companies are completely electric. To keep up with this trend, states will need to develop infrastructure that...
KIVI-TV
'He went valiantly': Family of Idahoan killed in Ukraine speaks out
REXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho man died in Ukraine earlier this week while serving as a volunteer. Dane Partridge of Rexburg, who previously served in Iraq, had been fighting in Ukraine since April before he was killed on the front lines. Now, the sister of Partridge, Jenny Partridge Corry,...
KIVI-TV
2 Connecticut police officers killed responding to domestic violence call
Two police officers were killed and another was wounded while responding to a domestic violence incident between two siblings, authorities said. In a press conference Thursday morning, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said one of the officers died at the scene and another died at the hospital. The shooter...
KIVI-TV
Cooler weather hits the area but here is what this change brings for Wednesday
Tuesday's cooler weather brings a chance for frost mainly in the Magic Valley but sunshine will continue to dominate across Idaho for a long time. High pressure gave just a little ground on Tuesday as a cold front swept across the northwest bringing gusty breezes and a dip in the temperatures by 4-8 degrees.
KIVI-TV
Be Prepared: 2022 General Election just four weeks away
IDAHO — The 2022 General Election is just four weeks away. Depending on where you live in the state, you can cast a vote for city council members, school bond levies or even mayoral candidates. Statewide, voters can cast a ballot for the Governor's race, Lieutenant Governor, State Attorney General and Idaho's two Senate seats, among other races.
KIVI-TV
Wellness Wednesday: Keeping teeth healthy during Halloween
With Halloween comes plenty of options for sweets, but it's important to make sure all that sugar isn't eating away at good dental health. Idaho State Dental Association representative and Lake Harbor Dentistry Dr. Tyler Bond said both flossing and brushing teeth are crucial as flossing gets what simply brushing your teeth can get.
KIVI-TV
The outlook for our weather pattern change to cooler temperatures
Warm and dry afternoons will continue through the weekend and much of next week with valley temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s with morning low temps in the upper 40s. I do not expect any Treasure Valley frost until well into next week at least. The central mountains...
