Bluefield University receives “A” rating for 9th year in a row
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–One local University aces its ratings from a national organization.
Bluefield University earned an "A" rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni for its outstanding core curriculum. This is the ninth year in a row, the school earned this rating from ACTA.
Bluefield was also ranked number three by U.S. News and World Report for social mobility which is a rating that measures how well schools graduated students who received a Federal Pell Grant.
