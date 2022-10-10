Bluefield University receives “A” rating for 9th year in a row

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–One local University aces its ratings from a national organization.

Bluefield University earned an “A” rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni for its outstanding core curriculum. This is the ninth year in a row, the school earned this rating from ACTA.

Bluefield was also ranked number three by U.S. News and World Report for social mobility which is a rating that measures how well schools graduated students who received a Federal Pell Grant.

