ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Zooks Coffee Bar

Living in a small town, it can be easy to sit back and say your community is missing something. This is how the story of opening a new coffee shop began for long-time Tea resident, Linda Kokenge. With a talent and passion for creating things from the ground up, she saw a need for a unique place the community could gather and went after it. I recently sat down with Linda for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the creation of Zooks, a coffee shop with a vibe of a New York City loft.
TEA, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Flandreau, SD
Lifestyle
Flandreau, SD
Business
City
Flandreau, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pheasant#Hunkake Cafe
dakotanewsnow.com

Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ nears $275,000 in 50th week

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser only has three cards left in its 50th week. The total jackpot, which the winner will take home 40% of, has grown to nearly $275,000. A new card will be drawn Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
BRANDON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nursing home in Salem permanently closed

SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy