dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
KELOLAND TV
Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Zooks Coffee Bar
Living in a small town, it can be easy to sit back and say your community is missing something. This is how the story of opening a new coffee shop began for long-time Tea resident, Linda Kokenge. With a talent and passion for creating things from the ground up, she saw a need for a unique place the community could gather and went after it. I recently sat down with Linda for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the creation of Zooks, a coffee shop with a vibe of a New York City loft.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls responded to a fake active school shooter call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax. The school was one of several in...
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
dakotanewsnow.com
Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
dakotanewsnow.com
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ nears $275,000 in 50th week
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser only has three cards left in its 50th week. The total jackpot, which the winner will take home 40% of, has grown to nearly $275,000. A new card will be drawn Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
KELOLAND TV
Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
KELOLAND TV
Nursing home in Salem permanently closed
SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
