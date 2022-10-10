ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
TEANECK, NJ
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend

The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
BROOKLYN, NY
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Will we be posting a lot of snow photos this winter?

AccuWeather unveiled its Winter 2022-23 snowfall outlook for the country yesterday. So what can we expect in NYC? AW is forecasting seasonal snowfall totals of 18-23 inches here, which would be below average for NYC... with between six and nine "days of accumulating snow." And a lot of snow likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Will it be a snowy winter in NYC?

As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather. Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
East New York native Dasheeda Dawson named city cannabis czarina

EAST NEW YORK — The Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and the mayor’s office announced Wednesday the appointment of Dasheeda Dawson, a native of East New York, as founding director of Cannabis NYC, an initiative designed to spearhead the growth of the cannabis industry and expand direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, as well as educate the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Killings on mass transit in NYC

A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
BRONX, NY
Cloudburst program would turn parts of NYC into floodwater super sponges

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is upgrading the sewers at a rate of 1% of the system per year. At that rate it will take a century to complete the 7,400-mile upgrade. The Cloudburst Management strategy relies on the sewer to divert storm water to local bodies of water or wastewater treatment plants. Ultimately, the program is designed to reduce property damage by alleviating the burden on the city’s aging sewer system. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

