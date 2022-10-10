Restaurants have gone through the wringer during the pandemic, but one of the brighter spots has been the flourishing of new outdoor spaces including parklets, those al fresco dining and drinking spaces that started as an emergency measure but are now allowed to exist permanently thanks to the Shared Spaces program. Although constructing them was an expensive endeavor for many restaurant and bar owners to undertake — some parklets cost upwards of $20,000 to construct — the outdoor spaces allowed many residents to come back to dining and drinking in safer settings. Sanctioned by the city as a “lifeline” for business during the pandemic (though that wasn’t always the case), a city ordinance made the structures a permanent part of the cityscape in July 2021.

