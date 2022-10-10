ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos moves forward with first 100% affordable housing development

LOS ALTOS - The City of Los Altos has granted design approval and a conditional use permit for its first 100% affordable housing development. The proposed development, designed by EAH Housing, would be a 5-story, 90-unit building located at 330 Distel Circle. "This has been missing for a very long time," said Nick Zornes, the Development Services Director for the City of Los Altos. "We have slowly in very minimal numbers produced affordable housing units in the past decade or so. But this is really going to be the first and kind of, big cumulative amount of affordable housing in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
kalw.org

New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
sfstandard.com

Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters

The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco’s Outdoor Dining Scene Could Change Drastically Soon. Here’s What to Know.

Restaurants have gone through the wringer during the pandemic, but one of the brighter spots has been the flourishing of new outdoor spaces including parklets, those al fresco dining and drinking spaces that started as an emergency measure but are now allowed to exist permanently thanks to the Shared Spaces program. Although constructing them was an expensive endeavor for many restaurant and bar owners to undertake — some parklets cost upwards of $20,000 to construct — the outdoor spaces allowed many residents to come back to dining and drinking in safer settings. Sanctioned by the city as a “lifeline” for business during the pandemic (though that wasn’t always the case), a city ordinance made the structures a permanent part of the cityscape in July 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Unified Is Spending $2.8 Million on a Consultant to Fix Another Consultant's Error

San Francisco Unified School District is paying a consulting firm, Alvarez & Marsal, $2.8 million to help resolve an ongoing payroll-system crisis that has left thousands of teachers unpaid or underpaid. Mission Local reports that this was a no-bid contract, and some community members see it as irresponsible to pay one firm $175,000 a week to fix the mistakes of another private contractor, Infosys, which created the broken payroll system. [Mission Local]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Bearrison Street Fair Barrels Back on Saturday In SoMa

Things are going to get hairy Saturday, as Harrison Street turns into a real bear trap for the second annual Bearrison Street Fair, with plenty of live wrestling and weightlifting, but perhaps not so much shirt-wearing. If the Dore Alley “Up Your Alley” Fair is Folsom Street Fair’s “dirty little...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared

OAKLAND, Calif. - A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA

