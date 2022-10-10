Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
SFist
This Winter and Spring Could Be a Chaotic Free-for-All For Developers If SF Can't Get Its Housing Element Approved
A local housing activist just called San Francisco out on a rather alarming error — city officials and planners thought they had until May 31 to get the all-important revision to the general plan's Housing Element approved by the state, but the deadline is actually January 31. There's no...
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
Los Altos moves forward with first 100% affordable housing development
LOS ALTOS - The City of Los Altos has granted design approval and a conditional use permit for its first 100% affordable housing development. The proposed development, designed by EAH Housing, would be a 5-story, 90-unit building located at 330 Distel Circle. "This has been missing for a very long time," said Nick Zornes, the Development Services Director for the City of Los Altos. "We have slowly in very minimal numbers produced affordable housing units in the past decade or so. But this is really going to be the first and kind of, big cumulative amount of affordable housing in...
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
sfstandard.com
Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters
The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
Home-sale prices fell in Bay Area cities as wobbly economy deters buyers, report says
(KRON) — Home sale prices in two of the Bay Area’s biggest cities saw significant year-over-year declines as a topsy-turvy economy continues to deter buyers and sellers, according to a new report from Redfin. Home sale prices in Oakland fell 3% year over year. Across the Bay in...
Eater
San Francisco’s Outdoor Dining Scene Could Change Drastically Soon. Here’s What to Know.
Restaurants have gone through the wringer during the pandemic, but one of the brighter spots has been the flourishing of new outdoor spaces including parklets, those al fresco dining and drinking spaces that started as an emergency measure but are now allowed to exist permanently thanks to the Shared Spaces program. Although constructing them was an expensive endeavor for many restaurant and bar owners to undertake — some parklets cost upwards of $20,000 to construct — the outdoor spaces allowed many residents to come back to dining and drinking in safer settings. Sanctioned by the city as a “lifeline” for business during the pandemic (though that wasn’t always the case), a city ordinance made the structures a permanent part of the cityscape in July 2021.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Unified Is Spending $2.8 Million on a Consultant to Fix Another Consultant's Error
San Francisco Unified School District is paying a consulting firm, Alvarez & Marsal, $2.8 million to help resolve an ongoing payroll-system crisis that has left thousands of teachers unpaid or underpaid. Mission Local reports that this was a no-bid contract, and some community members see it as irresponsible to pay one firm $175,000 a week to fix the mistakes of another private contractor, Infosys, which created the broken payroll system. [Mission Local]
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
Another SF luxury high-rise flooded. This time police say it was intentional
It happened again. Another residential high-rise in San Francisco flooded with water gushing down the stairway when most were probably still asleep. "I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water."
SFist
Bearrison Street Fair Barrels Back on Saturday In SoMa
Things are going to get hairy Saturday, as Harrison Street turns into a real bear trap for the second annual Bearrison Street Fair, with plenty of live wrestling and weightlifting, but perhaps not so much shirt-wearing. If the Dore Alley “Up Your Alley” Fair is Folsom Street Fair’s “dirty little...
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
OAKLAND, Calif. - A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
SFist
Glen Park Rat Infestations Being Pinned on ‘Birdseed Lady’ Dropping Huge Piles of the Stuff On Sidewalks
One woman allegedly dropping “15-30 pounds” of birdseed at a time has been at it for years, according to Glen Park neighbors and businesses, who say she’s single-handedly causing a rat infestation that’s roiling the neighborhood. When Glen Park’s Canyon Market was ordered closed by the...
