Emoni Bates to be reinstated by EMU basketball

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been reinstated immediately as a student and athlete, EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said on Thursday. “The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office and...
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
