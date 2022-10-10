Read full article on original website
Michigan coach Mike Hart helping with Penn State game plan from home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Hart may be sidelined for the time being, recovering from his sudden collapse last Saturday at Indiana, but he continues to help the Michigan staff from home. The Wolverines’ running backs coach was hospitalized in Bloomington, Ind., after suffering a reported seizure during the...
Emoni Bates to be reinstated by EMU basketball
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been reinstated immediately as a student and athlete, EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said on Thursday. “The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office and...
Michigan football’s biggest trash talker is one of its smallest players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A few weeks ago, Michigan’s defensive backs described their trash-talking, Buffs-wearing philosophy this year. The goal is to force more turnovers and do it with an attitude. But you might be surprised whose name came up when a starting safety was asked who the...
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 8: Can Dexter beat Saline for outright SEC-Red title?
ANN ARBOR – One of the most anticipated football games in the Ann Arbor area for this season has finally arrived. Undefeated and Division 2 No. 1 Dexter will host D1 No. 10 Saline in the defacto Southeastern Conference Red championship game.
Bowl projections: Michigan an early favorite to play in Pasadena
Michigan football picked up its sixth win over the weekend, the third time Jim Harbaugh’s team has started 6-0 during his tenure. And while the Wolverines continue their bid to become back-to-back Big Ten champions, college football prognosticators aren’t expected another trip to the College Football Playoff. At...
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11
ANN ARBOR – There were multiple standout performances from Ann Arbor-area athletes in key situations last week that are worthy of recognition. And MLive is giving readers the opportunity to cast their vote for who they believe had the best showing during Oct. 5-11.
First time player from Jackson County wins $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- The first time was a charm for 77-year-old Mark Watson of Jackson County as he brought home a jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of his life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “I had never played the Lucky For Life...
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Three quarters of Wayne State students used to drop out. Now most graduate.
Eleven years ago, just one out of every four undergraduates who enrolled at Wayne State University graduated within six years. For Black students, it was barely one in 13. Those numbers have changed dramatically. Wayne State’s six-year graduation rate was just over 60 percent for the most recent group of students.
With enrollments down, universities shouldn’t bank on international students to bail them out
As Eastern Michigan University’s enrollment fell, it upped its efforts to find students outside the U.S. Three years ago, the university partnered with an Ann Arbor firm, Global Education Excellence, on a recruitment center in Amman, Jordan. “The thing that we’re seeing there is our proximity to Dearborn plays...
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Dungeon of Doom mailbag: On Dan Campbell’s job security and how Brad Holmes has left him hanging
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through five games. Detroit has lost three straight, dropping to 1-4 heading into its bye week. And it hasn’t just been about the losses. The Lions lost two weeks ago while scoring 45 points,...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Michigan man allegedly set 25 truck fires in 8 states
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges for allegedly setting 25 semitrailers on fire in eight states over about two years, all belonging to the same company, prosecutors said. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, was arrested Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. He is charged U.S. District...
There’s an open seat on the Wayne State Board of Governors. Here’s who is running for it.
DETROIT, MI - One open seat and one held by a Democrat on the Wayne State University Board of Governors is on the ballot this fall. The eight-person board, which currently has six Democrats serving versus two Republicans, is subject to Michigan’s statewide general election on Nov. 8. There...
