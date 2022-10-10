ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Biden heading West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

President Joe Biden is making his way out West this week as he plans to make stops in Colorado, California, and Oregon. According to a White House itinerary, Biden's first visit will be near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate Camp Hale, his administration's first national monument. He will...
OREGON STATE
kshb.com

2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Finally some rain!

That was a wild game last night, but a win is a win! It will also be a win if your yard or farm gets some rain today and Wednesday. We have been tracking two rain chances. 1. The first round is moving through this morning, affecting locations along and east of I-35. Amounts in KC will be a trace to .25". East and south of KC amounts will be .10"-.80".
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy