With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:. For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO