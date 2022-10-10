Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NFL: How Virginia Cavaliers alums fared in Week 5 action
With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:. For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Podcast: NASCAR narrowed its playoff field to eight, but should it be nine?
NASCAR has penalized Stewart-Haas Racing after Cole Custer was found to have deliberately held up a line of traffic late in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 to help teammate Chase Briscoe lock up the final playoff spot in the Round of 8. Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to...
Comments / 0