Ritchie County, WV

West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition

By Sam Gorski
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S.A. Men’s Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.

Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine from Ritchie County said he has always wanted a mullet since he was a kid, and has been growing his own for three years now. The competition began in September and has gone through three rounds of elimination, starting with 500 contestants in all. The field has now been whittled down to the final 25, and Perine finds himself in seventh place as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine and “The Mountaineer Mullet” (Courtesy Jeremy Perine)
Actually fun facts about West Virginia

“When I first started growing it, people keep telling me, ‘You need to get your damn hair cut!'” Perine said. “Some of the older guys would say I need to cut it, and I’d say ‘Well as soon as you grow your hair out, I’ll cut mine,’ and most of those guys were bald.”

Perine says that the key to a good mullet is to shower every day to keep up a good presentation.

“There’s some people that are a fan of the mullet, then you have other people that aren’t a fan of it, and that’s fine. It’s not meant for them,” Perine said. “The mullet life chose me, I didn’t choose it.”

If you want to support Jeremy in his quest for mullet greatness, you can vote for his mullet here . At the publishing of this article, Jeremy is only 1,126 votes behind first place, but voting closes at midnight on Tuesday, so vote now while you still can!

