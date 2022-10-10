Read full article on original website
‘We all saw it’: anti-Xi Jinping protest electrifies Chinese internet
Scramble to censor posts about Sitong bridge incident in Beijing where defiant banners were hung and a fire lit in lead-up to Communist party congress
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, Ministry for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories says
Liz Truss news - live: Senior Tories plot to replace PM with ‘Sunak-Mordaunt alliance’
Senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the possibility of replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.It comes as Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, with a U-turn over corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.“A prime minister and chancellor reacting to the markets, the centrepiece of their core narrative for the economy shredded...
No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France's CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots of oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), walked away from wage talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has sapped petrol stations and strained the country's nerves, would end.
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
Windies, Sri Lanka favored in T20 World Cup's first round
West Indies is the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice and 2014 champion Sri Lanka is the only three-time finalist in the championship for international cricket's shortest format
