The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Senior Tories plot to replace PM with ‘Sunak-Mordaunt alliance’

Senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the possibility of replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.It comes as Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, with a U-turn over corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.“A prime minister and chancellor reacting to the markets, the centrepiece of their core narrative for the economy shredded...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
WORLD
IBTimes

IBTimes

