ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY
fox5ny.com

$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Nypd#Shoplifters#Economy#Pasteur Pharmacy#Fox
fox5ny.com

Man arrested for ax rampage at NYC McDonald's arrested again

NEW YORK - A man arrested for going on a rampage with an ax inside a Manhattan McDonald's has been arrested again on multiple charges related to a new incident. The NYPD says that 31-year-old Michael Palacios of the Bronx was arrested Sunday in Brooklyn. Police officers said they saw...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
PLAINVIEW, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen arrested after stabbing outside of Bronx school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, and another 15-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing near a school in the Bronx early Thursday morning. According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m. across the street from The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice in Concourse Village.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

5 NYPD officers injured after crash with alleged LI kidnapper

NEW YORK - Five NYPD officers were injured stopping an alleged kidnapping that began on Long Island and ended in New York City. Police say Holmark Garces, 33, forced a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, into a car at knifepoint at around 8:35 p.m. in Brentwood. Garces then drove...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy