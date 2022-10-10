Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
fox5ny.com
Woman attacked and phone used to transfer $750 via Zelle payment app
NEW YORK - A woman was attacked and robbed of her phone. The robbers then used the Zelle payment app on her phone to transfer $750 to themselves. The NYPD says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 31. The 23-year-old woman was walking in Greenwich Village when two...
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Doctor, Pharmacists Charged with Running $24 Million Oxycodone Ring out of East NY Clinic
A doctor, her staff and a group of pharmacists ran a $24 million drug ring out of a Brooklyn medical clinic that doled out more than 1 million oxycodone pills with bogus prescriptions, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. From December 2018 until October 2022, the scheme operated out of Dr. Somsri...
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
fox5ny.com
$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Doctor from Staten Island arrested, charged in connection with alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island doctor and seven others are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged $24 million scheme to distribute 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The alleged drug-trafficking ring was based out of a doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
fox5ny.com
Man arrested for ax rampage at NYC McDonald's arrested again
NEW YORK - A man arrested for going on a rampage with an ax inside a Manhattan McDonald's has been arrested again on multiple charges related to a new incident. The NYPD says that 31-year-old Michael Palacios of the Bronx was arrested Sunday in Brooklyn. Police officers said they saw...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar
NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
fox5ny.com
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
fox5ny.com
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
fox5ny.com
Teen arrested after stabbing outside of Bronx school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, and another 15-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing near a school in the Bronx early Thursday morning. According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m. across the street from The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice in Concourse Village.
fox5ny.com
5 NYPD officers injured after crash with alleged LI kidnapper
NEW YORK - Five NYPD officers were injured stopping an alleged kidnapping that began on Long Island and ended in New York City. Police say Holmark Garces, 33, forced a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, into a car at knifepoint at around 8:35 p.m. in Brentwood. Garces then drove...
