dexerto.com

How to get GTA Online Halloween masks (2022): Pumpkin Head, Frankenstein, more

Rockstar Games are, once again, celebrating Halloween in GTA Online with the arrival of some iconic horror masks. So, here’s how you can get your hands on them. Over the last decade of GTA Online, Rockstar Games have been sure to celebrate real-world holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day with plenty of in-game items and updates.
dexerto.com

GTA Online skydiving stunt features Top Gun levels of chaos

A GTA Online player managed to channel Top Gun Maverick for a skydiving stunt video that features untold levels of chaos. Grand Theft Auto Online runs rampant with opportunities for players to skydive or parachute jump. The multiplayer suite even includes parachuting-centric jobs, which may require users to base jump or dive out of helicopters.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already

A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
dexerto.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
dexerto.com

Warzone players still losing it over “OP” perk despite nerfs

Warzone players are still becoming incredibly frustrated with one ‘overpowered’ perk, despite it receiving multiple nerfs throughout recent updates. Warzone’s perk system is one of the many things that sets it apart from other battle royale titles. It brings the popular feature from Call of Duty multiplayer into the BR environment, giving players more customization over how they play.
dexerto.com

Fallout devs shoot down New Vegas 2 rumors with cheeky message

Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, shoot down rumors it is developing a sequel. October 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, and Bethesda is planning to celebrate the milestone in various ways, including giveaways, sales, and more throughout the month. However, news on...
dexerto.com

Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory

During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
