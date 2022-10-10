Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas ex-president as Supreme Court denies Mar-a-Lago request
The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January, 2021, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him.”In another remarkable moment, previously unseen footage of congressional leaders including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a “new” Kobach. Many of them say he’s staying more on message with a better organized campaign after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a 2020 U.S. Senate primary. Both of those losses were chalked up to disorganized campaigns and Kobach being too abrasive even for very Republican Kansas voters....
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
Donald Trump Brags About Electoral College Votes (Again) When Asked About Anti-Semitism
President Donald Trump responded to a question about the rise of anti-Semitism by bragging about the electoral college votes he won in the 2016 election.
