FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How to spot a bad poll and why it matters
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/11/2022): This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan checks in to discuss polling and a new RCP project aimed at making ‘bad polls’ easier to recognize. Bevan also takes on the major storylines & key races to watch a month before the 2022 midterm elections. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Thousands of trees bought for city program still sit in lot as frost approaches, critic says
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of the ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:. Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US:...
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Marshall Field’s, ‘The Dark Knight,’ and the Ettleson Chevrolet commercial
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include filming of “The Dark Knight,” the ban of dancing in public, the fire in the Cook County Administration building, and more.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
What perspective home buyers qualify for
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what home buyers qualify for and what they can or cannot afford. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
wgnradio.com
The process of selling your car
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to help a listener with the process of selling a car. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Hollywood Casino plans to move out of downtown Aurora
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Hollywood Casino plans to move its casino out of downtown Aurora. It wants to build a new site closer to the I-88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue, near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. The new development would include a Barstool Sportsbook, 200 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, bars, and restaurants. The project is estimated to cost $360 million.
wgnradio.com
How to prep your roof for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talks about how they can help fix your roof before winter comes so you can stay dry and warm this winter. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
wgnradio.com
Can you use child support payments to qualify for a mortgage?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains how you can use child support payments to qualify for a mortgage. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
David can help you enhance your credit
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about how he can help kids fresh out of college strength and establish their credit. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
Innovation DuPage highlights LivNow Relocation
Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, and Maureen Longoria and Lisa Burns of LivNow Relocation, join Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about what Innovation DuPage does as an incubator for small businesses and to highlight Maureen and Lisa’s business. Later, Lisa and Maureen discuss what LivNow Relocation is and how it assists seniors planning to move into senior living communities.
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
