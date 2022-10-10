Read full article on original website
Federal judge considers whether to block Biden student loan handout
A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a case where several Republican-led states are looking to block President Biden's student loan handout program.
ACLU, legal groups suing Biden admin for denying legal representation to detained migrants
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against ICE Thursday alleging that detained migrants have been denied legal representation.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Democrat candidate accused of 'whitewashing' Hispanic GOP opponent in new ad
Alexis Martinez Johnson has accused Democratic challenger Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of "whitewashing" her name in a recent campaign ad in a majority Hispanic district.
Nebraska gov spent over $1.3M boosting GOP gubernatorial candidate who may appoint him US senator
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this year spent more than $1.3 million in personal money to help get Jim Pillen, the GOP nominee to replace him, through a competitive primary. Now, it's possible Pillen could appoint Ricketts as the next U.S. senator from Nebraska. Sitting Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is set...
Virginia GOP candidate rips liberal journalist who called Child Protective Services over Columbus Day tweet
Virginia Republican state Senate candidate Tina Ramirez condemned journalist David Leavitt for calling Child Protective Services on her over a Columbus Day tweet.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
As races tighten, the majority of voters in key midterm state support restrictions on abortion: Poll
The closely watched midterm races in Georgia are tightening just four weeks before the November 8 election, according to a new poll that shows abortion is the leading issue over inflation among Democratic voters. A new Quinnipiac University survey found that inflation is the top most important issue to 43%...
Dem running in tight race vows to vote for Nancy Pelosi, 'but then after that, it’s my district'
Moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas recently revealed that his first order of business at the start of Congress' new session would be voting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remain in her leadership position, and then he would focus on his district. At the opening of...
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad focusing on school safety and gun control from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's re-election campaign features an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District. The ad, which was amplified on social media from Gonzalez's campaign, targeted...
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Budd targets Democrat Beasley over crime, support for cashless bail
Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican Senate nominee in battleground North Carolina, targets Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley over the issue of crime and cashless bail.
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
Ohio incel wanted to kill women he had been 'deprived' of and fantasized about 'having': manifesto
Ohio 'incel' Tres Genco wrote in his 2019 manifesto that he wanted to kill women he fantasized about 'having' but had been 'deprived' of. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Biden says son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during Colorado speech
President Biden claimed that his son Beau "lost his life in Iraq" during a speech on Wednesday near Vail, Colorado, where he designated Camp Hale as a national monument.
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica, and Rosa Arellano joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to show their support for former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
New midterm ad accuses GOP Rep. of 'putting a gun to his wife's head'
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-LA, is facing a new attack ad from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt that dredges up decades-old allegations of domestic abuse. Higgins denies the claims.
NY independents aligned with GOP on concerns over crime, but Hochul still holds 10-point lead over Zeldin
A new Marist Poll survey discovered that Gov. Kathy Hochul has a strong lead over GOP opponent Lee Zeldin, while crime and inflation are top of mind to voters.
Dem in key senate race says there's 'great value' in dismantling justice system, wants to eliminate cash bail
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is a supporter of eliminating cash bail and has suggested that there is "great value" in reconstructing the justice system.
