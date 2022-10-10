Teen shot by police officer at McDonald's remains on life support as questions grow over incident

Read full article on original website
The cop was so wrong. He just walked up opened the door and made demands. I know dude was shocked, but there is a but. why would he back up and pull off? I don't understand this Mindset. but, I'm not excusing the crazy cop.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
Former San Antonio officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot arrested
James Brennand — a former San Antonio Police Department officer who shot and critically wounded a teenager who was eating in his car in a McDonald's parking lot — has been arrested and charged with assault. Brennand was fired from the force on Oct. 4, two days after the shooting.
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
Officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot
Body cam video shows a teenager being shot by a San Antonio police officer while he was in a McDonald's parking lot. The officer was fired and the shooting is under investigation. Omar Villafranca reports.
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
VIDEO: Cop who shot teen eating a burger in a parking lot has been fired
A San Antonio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him firing multiple shots at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
