ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Covid: hopes for Oxford nasal vaccine dealt blow after poor trial results

By Ian Sample Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZPsw_0iTlQfv400
Researchers have been keen to develop nasal spray Covid vaccines since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Hopes of distributing the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine as a nasal spray have been dealt a blow after researchers said it performed poorly in its first clinical trial.

The underwhelming results have led scientists to abandon plans to develop the spray in its current form, with hopes now resting on different formulations of the vaccine and more complex delivery devices, such as nebulisers that can deliver medicines deep into the lungs.

“The nasal spray did not perform as well in this study as we had hoped,” said Dr Sandy Douglas, the chief investigator on the trial at Oxford’s Jenner Institute. “Delivery of vaccines to the nose and lungs remains a promising approach, but this study suggests there are likely to be challenges in making nasal sprays a reliable option.”

Researchers have been keen to develop nasal Covid vaccines since the earliest days of the pandemic because they are easier to administer than injections and have the potential to slash transmission by blocking the virus at the point of entry into the body. While existing vaccines are extremely good at preventing severe disease, they are far less effective at curbing the spread of the virus.

The AstraZeneca-funded phase 1 trial tested the efficacy of the Oxford vaccine when delivered through a simple device that sprays droplets up the nose. The trial involved 30 people who had not previously been vaccinated against Covid and 12 more who received the spray as a booster.

While the trial raised no safety issues, the researchers found that the spray produced “weak and inconsistent” immune responses, which, according to their report in eBioMedicine, were “insufficient to warrant further development of the current formulation/device combination”.

The scientists measured levels of both mucosal and systemic antibodies against Covid, found in the respiratory tract and bloodstream respectively. There was little evidence of mucosal antibodies after one nasal spray. After two doses, a handful of participants had mucosal antibodies, but the levels were only “rarely and modestly” above those seen after Covid infection.

Only a fraction of the trial volunteers had detectable systemic antibodies against Covid a month after one or two doses of the spray, and levels were typically lower than those seen after two jabs of the same vaccine.

The findings are particularly disappointing given China and India’s recent approval of two new nasal Covid vaccines. China’s Covid booster, developed by CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, is administered through a nebuliser that turns the liquid vaccine into a mist. India’s vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, is a two-shot primary vaccination delivered via drops in the nose.

One possible problem with the Oxford spray is that the majority of the droplets may end up being swallowed and destroyed in the stomach rather than priming the immune system in the nose, throat and lungs. To get around this, the vaccine could be delivered at a higher concentration or reformulated so that more of the liquid sticks to the lining of the respiratory tract.

Prof Gordon Dougan, an expert in vaccinology, infection and genomics at the University of Cambridge, said that although the results were not promising, the data was “very helpful” for the field because nasal spray vaccines were so technically challenging. “We need better science to understand how to induce immunity through nasal and oral delivery,” he said. “It’s still not well understood.

“Nasal vaccines offer an opportunity to induce local immunity, potentially limiting transmission, which will be vital to prevent the emergence of vaccine escape variants.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Douglas
WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Nasal COVID vaccine blows clinical trial, flinging researchers back to the lab

The nasal version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine failed an early-stage clinical trial, dashing hopes for better infection prevention and forcing researchers to re-think the design. Many experts have hyped the potential of nasal COVID-19 vaccines. They argue that snorting the shots could encrust the nasal mucous membranes with snotty...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Clinical Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Oxford#Jenner Institute
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
The Guardian

The Guardian

470K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy