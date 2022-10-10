ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU Football Opponent Report: Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing for a road game at Georgia Southern. 2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt) Head Coach: Clay Helton (1st Season - 3-3 Overall at GSU, 49-27 career) Player to Watch: Kyle Vantrease (Quarterback) - 1,933 passing yards, 15 total TD, 11 interceptions.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season. “I think that we are going to be that underdog team that no one is going to be expecting,” said JMU junior forward Clair Neff. “I think we are going to be a really stong and powerful team this year without a shadow of a doubt.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Deep, experienced Dukes ready for 2022-2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The Dukes are expected to be a contender for the Sun Belt Conference title in their first year in the league. JMU is led by a roster full of experienced returners and talented, game-tested transfers.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

AD Jeff Bourne says 2022 bowl 'unlikely'; pleased with football's start

JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne waited nearly an entire decade to move JMU to the FBS after receiving interest to jump in 2014. Now, the wait is proving to be worth it. After No. 25 JMU received its first-ever AP Top 25 ranking Sunday afternoon, the Dukes’ national spotlight has grown into one of the top stories in college football so far this season. Bourne held media availability Monday to discuss football’s 5-0 start and the implications of such across JMU Athletics.
HARRISONBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn't interest

Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Centeio named to Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has earned national recognition. Centeio has been named the Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List, JMU announced on Wednesday. The Dukes’ signal-caller has thrown for 1,312 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception. He’s also rushed 44 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley District rivals are scheduled to meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. Spotswood will pay a visit to Turner Ashby in a matchup of the top two teams in the Valley District. Spotswood enters the matchup with a 5-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in district play while the Knights are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Student Athlete of the Week: Ellie Cook

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s soccer is currently the top-ranked team in the Sun Belt. The Dukes’ next star is nearby at Fort Defiance High School. Ellie Cook is a senior who committed to the Dukes program after gaining attention for her skills on the pitch. “I’m...
FORT DEFIANCE, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater volleyball defeats rival EMU, stays perfect in ODAC play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College volleyball team is still unbeaten in ODAC play. The Eagles earned a hard-fought, five-set win at rival Eastern Mennonite Tuesday night. The Eagles dropped the first and third sets but claimed the victory by winning sets two, four, and five. Faith DePew led...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wina.com

Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Best food spots around UVA from a current student's perspective

As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
HARRISONBURG, VA

