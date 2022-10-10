ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKCPD warning residents of ongoing phone scam that impersonates officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. OKCPD says they've received an overwhelming amount of calls from concerned members of the OKC community about an alleged officer contacting them and requesting money. The alleged cop then says if payment is not received, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Hofmeister receives joint endorsement from five largest Tribes in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — From a press release from Joy Hofmeister for Governor, leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations gathered in Oklahoma City to share their official joint endorsement of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor, citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.
$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states

(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts

Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
