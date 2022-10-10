Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
okcfox.com
OKCPD warning residents of ongoing phone scam that impersonates officers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. OKCPD says they've received an overwhelming amount of calls from concerned members of the OKC community about an alleged officer contacting them and requesting money. The alleged cop then says if payment is not received, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma City is the 2nd best large metro to find a starter home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study from Construction Coverage finds that Oklahoma City is one of the best cities in the country to find a starter home in 2022. Construction Coverage looked at large metro areas in the United States and ranked Oklahoma City second best for starter homes. Only Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was ranked higher.
OKC neighbors still waiting for relief more than two years after neighborhood flood
A metro neighborhood remains locked in a court battle against a local developer, after runoff from a new housing project caused thousands of dollars in damage.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
guthrienewspage.com
Hofmeister receives joint endorsement from five largest Tribes in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — From a press release from Joy Hofmeister for Governor, leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations gathered in Oklahoma City to share their official joint endorsement of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor, citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.
okcfox.com
More than 79,000 pot plants seized during OBN crackdown on illegal marijuana operations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 79,157 illegally cultivated marijuana plants, 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana, and 16 firearms during search warrants executed between September 27 and October 7. The search warrants were carried out at 10 marijuana cultivation businesses and one residential location in...
okcfox.com
$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states
(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts
Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
okcfox.com
OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
