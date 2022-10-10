ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania hosts flower show

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXuI3_0iTlPXqL00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania State Judges Council hosted a free ROCK AND ROLL Flower Show.

The flower show took place on Monday, Oct. 10.

The NGC Petite Design Specialty Flower Show was held at the Wyndham Garden State College Hotel from 4:15-6:30 p.m.

“It’s nice to see how everyone rises to the challenge, and you always get new ideas by coming and even looking at these,” Sheila Croushore, president of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania said.

Newest Posts

The 40 designs followed National Garden Clubs, Inc. policies and were awarded first, second, third, and honorable mentions by the council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

The GIANT Company celebrates National Farmer’s Day

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Celebrating National Farmer’s Day (October 12), The GIANT Company and the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation unveiled the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa. The mobile immersion lab connects families to four Pennsylvania farms and the farm-to-table process, facilitating hands-on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Clarence Thomas
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Travel writers to explore four Central PA counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace. The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSECU makes $50k donation to Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, made a donation to the Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts in Florida. The $50,000 donation was presented to the Central Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross. “PSECU adheres to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and want to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State#City Council#Garden Club Federation Of#Hurricane Ian#Andy Warhol Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family? If the answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because this article is for your, especially if you live in Pennsylvania. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf welcomes PA task force home from Florida

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Gov. Tom Wolf welcomed home members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) from their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian and thanked them for their heroic efforts. “Hurricane Ian devastated many communities in Florida but even before the historic storm made landfall, Pennsylvania stood ready and willing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence the outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Shapiro visits Erie plumbers training center, talks plans for expanding Pennsylvania’s workforce

It’s campaign season and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro made several stops in Erie on Wednesday. The candidate toured a local plumbers training center, where he shared his plans to expand the Pennsylvania workforce. Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, visited Erie and toured Plumbers Local 27. Shapiro met with union leaders to discuss […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy