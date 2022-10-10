Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania hosts flower show
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania State Judges Council hosted a free ROCK AND ROLL Flower Show.
The flower show took place on Monday, Oct. 10.
The NGC Petite Design Specialty Flower Show was held at the Wyndham Garden State College Hotel from 4:15-6:30 p.m.
“It’s nice to see how everyone rises to the challenge, and you always get new ideas by coming and even looking at these,” Sheila Croushore, president of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania said.
The 40 designs followed National Garden Clubs, Inc. policies and were awarded first, second, third, and honorable mentions by the council.
