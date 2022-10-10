Read full article on original website
Waverly High School released early after lockdown
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School was put into lockdown mode Wednesday afternoon. The school said on Facebook it was conducting a ‘threat assessment’ at the high school after students got a threat via “Air Drop” on iPhones. The staff moved into lockdown mode as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigated, the school said […]
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMT
KDPS issuing tickets for people who park at bike lanes near Winchell Elementary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will start issuing tickets to people who park at bike lanes near Winchell Elementary School. “The real bottom line is, it’s safety, we need to slow people down,” said Dennis Randolph, the city’s traffic engineer. “We need to share the streets with bicyclists."
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Plainwell Middle School receives pair of awards
Plainwell Middle School recently received positive recognition from the State of Michigan in the form of two awards. In addition to earning a Bronze Award for the implementation and impact of the building’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program, the school also received an MTSS Data Utilization Award for using data to enhance interventions and supports for students.
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Three vye for Allegan school board seats
Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two Allegan Public Schools (APS) School Board seats being vacated by Jennifer Nicholson and Troy Carns. The new board members will serve a six-year term. Nicholson and Carns chose not to run again. Mary Colborn. Candidate Mary Colborn is...
Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays
KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
WWMT
Kalamazoo bus driver cited for careless driving after crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public School bus driver has been cited in a crash after her bus ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was cited with careless driving, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary students were on-board...
WWMT
Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
WWMT
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC police investigate on campus assault
At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
Fox17
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials. A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.
WWMT
Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating St. Joseph County larceny of car with fraudulent cashier check
WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle in St. Joseph County. They say it happened in the 16000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township on October 2. Troopers report an unknown...
Dramatic video shows GR crash, homeowner wants more stop signs at intersection
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is speaking up, and voicing their concerns after surveillance cameras captured a scary crash that happened right in front of their home, totaling one of their parked cars on the street. Jennifer Hoye said it was around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she heard...
WWMT
Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo has a new way to work out
The court is designed to give people a full workout using their body weight as resistance. Public safety officer Joseph Daly was one of the first people to give the new facilities a go. “It was a very good workout. It’s bodyweight. So you can make the workouts as challenging...
WWMT
Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner!. If you plan on trick-or-treating or going to themed events this Halloween, the Grand Rapids Police Department released some safety tips for those handing out candy and for the ones walking around. Spooky weather patterns: November-like air carves a...
