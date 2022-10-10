ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Waverly High School released early after lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School was put into lockdown mode Wednesday afternoon. The school said on Facebook it was conducting a ‘threat assessment’ at the high school after students got a threat via “Air Drop” on iPhones. The staff moved into lockdown mode as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigated, the school said […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

KDPS issuing tickets for people who park at bike lanes near Winchell Elementary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will start issuing tickets to people who park at bike lanes near Winchell Elementary School. “The real bottom line is, it’s safety, we need to slow people down,” said Dennis Randolph, the city’s traffic engineer. “We need to share the streets with bicyclists."
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell Middle School receives pair of awards

Plainwell Middle School recently received positive recognition from the State of Michigan in the form of two awards. In addition to earning a Bronze Award for the implementation and impact of the building’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program, the school also received an MTSS Data Utilization Award for using data to enhance interventions and supports for students.
PLAINWELL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Oshtemo Township, MI
Oshtemo Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Three vye for Allegan school board seats

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two Allegan Public Schools (APS) School Board seats being vacated by Jennifer Nicholson and Troy Carns. The new board members will serve a six-year term. Nicholson and Carns chose not to run again. Mary Colborn. Candidate Mary Colborn is...
ALLEGAN, MI
MLive

Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays

KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo bus driver cited for careless driving after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public School bus driver has been cited in a crash after her bus ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was cited with careless driving, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary students were on-board...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Elementary School#Concussion#Traffic Accident#Kalamazoo Public Schools
WWMT

Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
GAYLORD, MI
WWMT

Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC police investigate on campus assault

At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Kalamazoo has a new way to work out

The court is designed to give people a full workout using their body weight as resistance. Public safety officer Joseph Daly was one of the first people to give the new facilities a go. “It was a very good workout. It’s bodyweight. So you can make the workouts as challenging...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner!. If you plan on trick-or-treating or going to themed events this Halloween, the Grand Rapids Police Department released some safety tips for those handing out candy and for the ones walking around. Spooky weather patterns: November-like air carves a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy