BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
fox32chicago.com

United to add direct flights from Chicago to popular European destinations beginning summer 2023

CHICAGO - United Airlines announced additional direct flights from Chicago to Ireland and Spain with their 2023 summer schedule Wednesday. Beginning May 25, United will add more seasonal flights to Shannon, Ireland with new daily flights from Chicago O’Hare – giving customers more options to explore the country’s western coast including Limerick and Galway. United will fly a Boeing 757-200 on this route.
fox32chicago.com

Early voting begins in suburban Cook County

COOK COUNTY - Early voting is officially underway across the entire state of Illinois. Voting sites opened Wednesday in suburban Cook County. Most counties began back on September 29, and Chicago's supersite opened last week. Voters can register and cast their early ballot at the same time. Election day is...
fox32chicago.com

O'Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by Russian cyberattack

CHICAGO - A widespread Russian cyberattack knocked the websites for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports offline early Monday, experts said. Flychicago.com and other websites connected to O’Hare and Midway international airports were offline until about noon, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation. No...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board

Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board. Beleaguered GOP incumbent Sean Morrison refuses League of Women Voters Palos/Orland Area invitation to debate, electing to hide behind his political donations and false political attacks. Candidate for the 17th...
thelansingjournal.com

Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD

LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
WGN TV

‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side

CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
wjol.com

Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout

MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
