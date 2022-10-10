Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
senadoelapr.org
“Puerto Ricans, don’t be fooled by the white-haired man” – Chicago Tribune
Talk of the County is a reader-generated opinion column. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, please let us know. Call us at 312-222-4554 or email [email protected]. only wants your vote. Puerto Ricans, don’t be fooled by the white-haired man. The man didn’t care about...
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
City Council’s Latino Caucus Wants Lightfoot To Issue State Of Emergency To Help Care For Influx Of Immigrants
CHICAGO — The City Council’s Latino Caucus is pushing Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make an emergency declaration that would increase available aid for nearly 3,000 migrants who have come to Chicago in the past six weeks. The group released a statement Wednesday asking for Lightfoot to issue a...
fox32chicago.com
United to add direct flights from Chicago to popular European destinations beginning summer 2023
CHICAGO - United Airlines announced additional direct flights from Chicago to Ireland and Spain with their 2023 summer schedule Wednesday. Beginning May 25, United will add more seasonal flights to Shannon, Ireland with new daily flights from Chicago O’Hare – giving customers more options to explore the country’s western coast including Limerick and Galway. United will fly a Boeing 757-200 on this route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Judge William Hooks, who gave Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days in jail, is up for reelection
This post is adapted from a previous Chicago Reader article. On Tuesday, November 8, voters will decide whether to retain Judge William H. Hooks, the judge who gave the speeding, intoxicated driver who killed Groupon employee Bobby Cann on his bike in 2013 a mere 10-day jail sentence. In the...
fox32chicago.com
Early voting begins in suburban Cook County
COOK COUNTY - Early voting is officially underway across the entire state of Illinois. Voting sites opened Wednesday in suburban Cook County. Most counties began back on September 29, and Chicago's supersite opened last week. Voters can register and cast their early ballot at the same time. Election day is...
fox32chicago.com
O'Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by Russian cyberattack
CHICAGO - A widespread Russian cyberattack knocked the websites for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports offline early Monday, experts said. Flychicago.com and other websites connected to O’Hare and Midway international airports were offline until about noon, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation. No...
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
CHICAGO - A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO. Ashley Beard, 33,...
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board
Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board. Beleaguered GOP incumbent Sean Morrison refuses League of Women Voters Palos/Orland Area invitation to debate, electing to hide behind his political donations and false political attacks. Candidate for the 17th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Bid on a piece of Chicago history: Al Capone's rare letters to be put up for auction
CHICAGO - If you want to own a notorious piece of Chicago history and have a couple thousand dollars just lying around you might want to attend an upcoming auction. Three handwritten letters by Al Capone and a gun he's believed to have used are hitting the auction block. One...
thelansingjournal.com
Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD
LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
Disturbing incidents at suburban school believed to be pranks: police
Police say two recent security incidents at Lake Forest High School appear to be nothing more than student pranks with no danger to students or staff.
Effingham Radio
Officials Warn Vehicles Damaged By Hurricane Ian Could Be Resold In Illinois
Over 350-thousand vehicles may have been damaged by Hurricane Ian and some may be headed to Illinois to be resold. According to Carfax, more than 400-thousand flood-damaged cars were already on U.S. roads before the storm hit, with Illinois in the top ten. That is Public Relations Director Emilie Voss,...
cwbchicago.com
Gun-owning couple detains home invader who climbed into their 7th-floor Loop apartment, prosecutors say
A seven-time convicted felon allegedly climbed construction scaffolding to enter a seventh-floor condo in downtown Chicago early Monday, only to be confronted by a woman who lives there and then detained by her gun-owning fiancé. Juan Gonzalez, also known as Javier Rosales, is on parole for his sixth and...
wjol.com
Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout
MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
Comments / 4