Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
wjhl.com
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event. Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson …. Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to...
wjhl.com
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health : Dr. Natalie Scott
ETSU Health Breast Surgeon Dr. Natalie Scott, shares the story of her journey to ETSU Health. For more information go to the ETSU Health website.
TN and VA Attorneys General meet on the state line
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti met for the first time face to face as generals on the state line. Miyares said the Bristol stop was part of his annual Southwest Virginia RV tour. The attorneys general visited with local businesses up and down State Street, […]
wjhl.com
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
wjhl.com
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
ETSU Athlete of the Week: Linebacker Chandler Martin
ETSU Linebacker Chandler Martin is profiled in this week’s ETSU Athlete of the Week!
wjhl.com
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson …. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County. Star Watch 10/13. Mocs come from behind to end...
wjhl.com
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday’s Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
wjhl.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Bristol Dragway this Saturday morning
Sara Dickson with the Alzheimer’s Association. shares with us all the details of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and how the fund raised will go toward research to help eradicate this dreaded disease. For more information call 865-347-1786 or go to alz.org/walk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of...
wjhl.com
Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market happens this weekend in Kingsport
Robin Griswold shares with us all the details of this weekend’s Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market!. For more information go to modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
wjhl.com
Tiebreakers in Johnson City announces major expansion
Chris & Amy have some big time fun at Tiebreakers, and showcase the new expansion of Tiebreakers coming soon!. For more information call 423-722-0100 or go to the Tiebreakers website.
wjhl.com
Previewing “From Broadway to Hollywood” with Broadway Actor Ben Davis
The Kingsport Chamber will celebrate their 75th anniversary on November 4th with “From Broadway to Hollywood” at Meadowview Convention Center. Actor Ben Davis joined us via Zoom, to preview the big musical event!. For more information go to kingsportchamber.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School
(WJHL) — Jeana Jessie does not just have high expectations for students; the mathematics teacher also sets the bar high for herself. The Unaka High School teacher constantly tries to improve her teaching methods to optimize her lessons and keep her students on the same page. “There are expectations,”...
Comments / 0