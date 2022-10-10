ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Greeneville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Jonesborough, TN
Sports
Jonesborough, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

TN and VA Attorneys General meet on the state line

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti met for the first time face to face as generals on the state line. Miyares said the Bristol stop was part of his annual Southwest Virginia RV tour. The attorneys general visited with local businesses up and down State Street, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Finney
wjhl.com

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson …. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County. Star Watch 10/13. Mocs come from behind to end...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tlc#Smothered#Volunteers#Meet Cathy Ashley#Ballad Health
wjhl.com

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School

(WJHL) — Jeana Jessie does not just have high expectations for students; the mathematics teacher also sets the bar high for herself. The Unaka High School teacher constantly tries to improve her teaching methods to optimize her lessons and keep her students on the same page. “There are expectations,”...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy