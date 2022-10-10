ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Grace Offers County Students A Minimum Of $12k In Support

WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. “While it’s a popular notion...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Questa Education Foundation Marks 85th Anniversary With Reception

FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation celebrated its 85th anniversary with a presentation by best-selling author, Steve Pemberton and reception on Oct. 6 at Sweetwater Sound. Friends of Questa attended the event, including community members, partners and current Questa scholars and alumni. Executive Director Liz Bushnell expressed gratitude for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack Event Continues Through Friday

WARSAW — Local students, businesses and community members alike are volunteering this week to give back to the world by packing meals for malnourished children. The sixth Warsaw MobilePack event, through Feed My Starving Children, began on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and continues through Friday, Oct. 14, at the Warsaw Community High School Tiger Recreation and Activity Center.
WARSAW, IN
Warsaw Beginning Bands Holding Concert On Oct. 17

WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Beginning Bands will present “Our First Band Concert” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium. Beginning Band students from all WCS elementary schools, Edgewood Middle School, and Lakeview will be playing for parents and friends. They are excited for everyone to hear the progress they have made since the beginning of the school year.
WARSAW, IN
Freaky 5K To Benefit Cancer Care Fund

Registration is open for the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk on Oct. 29, hosted by Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will host the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk, Oct. 29, to benefit the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund. Shown from left are Carolyn Kirchenstien, manager LKH Cancer Care Center; Charles Josey, LKH...
WARSAW, IN
Bicycle Education Program Makes A Lasting Impression

WARSAW — A bike rodeo took place with Sacred Heart School and Lincoln Elementary School students on Friday, Oct. 7. Kim Lezark, representing Kosciusko County Velo, was the partner host of this event. Lezark works with schools in the Warsaw Community School district to conduct training in the third-grade classrooms around bicycle education. It all culminates into a really fun rodeo for elementary students to practice at different stations what they learned in the classroom over the last few weeks about bicycling.
WARSAW, IN
Girl Scouts To Hold Seventh Annual STEM Expo Oct. 22

FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will hold its seventh annual STEM Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All girls in grades K-12 are invited. Non-Girl Scouts will receive a one-year membership as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner

WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
WARSAW, IN
Wawasee School Board Discusses Student Achievement And Readiness

SYRACUSE — Financial resolutions were discussed and approved at the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Additionally, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer and Dr. Shelly Wilfong shared some good news for students and parents throughout the corporation. Dr. Brandon Penrod presented and elaborated on the financial resolutions to be...
SYRACUSE, IN
Warsaw FFA Hosts Community Supper, Fundraiser On Nov. 7

WARSAW — The Warsaw FFA Chapter will host its 19th annual community appreciation supper and member workers’ experience auction in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria on Monday, Nov. 7. The evening will begin with a free chili and hot dog supper that will be served from 5:30-7...
WARSAW, IN
Warsaw School Board Considers Updated Logos

WARSAW — Through a partnership with Blue River Digital, Warsaw Community Schools’ logos are being updated. The revamped versions were presented to WCS’ Board of Trustees during a Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting. WCS Director of Communications Amanda Scroggs said the logo project started when she first took over as director.
WARSAW, IN
Warsaw Community Church To Host Six-Part Bible Workshop

WARSAW — Warsaw Community Church recently announced that Scot Keen, director of Ethnos360 Bible Institute Online, will be presenting “One God, One Story,” Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, at WCC, 1855 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw. Through his presentation, Keen will lead participants through six sessions that...
WARSAW, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Don’t Forget Christmas Bucks Are Coming

MILFORD — There is still time for merchants to participate in the annual Christmas Bucks promotion, sponsored by ‘the PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants. Make sure you’re one of those merchants by contacting your sales representative, Carl Lauster at (574) 269-2932 or Susan Stump at (574) 612-0128. The deadline for signing up to be a Christmas Bucks advertiser is Oct. 18.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Pension Concern Voiced At Merit Board Meeting

WARSAW — A concern related to officers’ pensions was brought up at the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Chris McKeand mentioned the issue. “We had an incident earlier this week where the widow of a deceased...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Community Foundation Of Elkhart County To Award Grants From New Fund

ELKHART COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is accepting applications for grants from the new Mishler Brown Fund. The fund is one of several hundred at the Community Foundation and will honor the life and legacy of Helen Mishler, a Nappanee woman who died in 2020 at the age of 94 and left a significant gift to the Community Foundation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Warsaw Education Foundation Offering ‘Honor An Educator’ Packages

WARSAW — The Warsaw Education Foundation is currently offering ‘Honor an Educator’ tribute packages for the month of October. Are you looking for a special gift for an educator to show your appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to continue providing an exceptional education to all children in Warsaw Community Schools? Donate to the Warsaw Education Foundation and members will deliver an “Honored Educator” pennant, engraved pin, and your personal note in October.
WARSAW, IN
Valley Adopts Budget, Accepts $26K Donation To Bib’s Billfold

MENTONE — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation’s board adopted the 2023 budget during an Oct. 10 meeting. Valley’s 2023 budget totals $26,118,125, with $13,158,529 in the education fund; $3,839,232 in the debt service fund; and $9,120,364 in the operations fund. Budget adoption included acceptance of TVSC’s capital...
MENTONE, IN
Marjorie Ellen Troutman

Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
FORT WAYNE, IN

