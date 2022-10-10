ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Man shot multiple times at East St. Louis restaurant. Police ask public for help

By Carolyn P. Smith
 3 days ago

A man was found shot multiple times inside a Chinese restaurant on State Street early Saturday morning and later died at a hospital, East St. Louis police said.

The victim was identified by police as DeCarlos T. Spears, who was 46 years old. His home address was not available.

Assistant Police Chief Ranodore Foggs said police were dispatched to the 3000 block of State Street to investigate a report of a subject being shot. Foggs said officers found Spears on the floor of Lum’s Chop Suey restaurant.

“The victim appeared to have been shot multiple times,” Foggs sad.

Foggs said emergency medical services arrived quickly and took Spears to a St. Louis hospital for medical attention.

“He later succumbed to his wounds,” Foggs said.

He was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m., according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was not immediately known whether police have established a motive for the slaying.

The gunman has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618 482-6600.

Comments / 7

