San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
KSAT 12

Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
KSAT 12

SAPD issues alert for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KSAT 12

Pair unharmed after fire destroys Southwest Side apartment, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were able to successfully escape a fire at their Southwest Side apartment late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the 1100 block of Fenfield Avenue, not far from Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

