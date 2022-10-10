Read full article on original website
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
Teenager shot by former San Antonio police officer wasn't driving stolen vehicle, SAPD says
Former officer James Brennand told SAPD that he approached the maroon sedan because he suspected it was stolen.
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
Police searching for people who ran from crashed truck, possibly tied to human smuggling
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they plan to keep searching the area where a group of people disappeared after running from a pickup involved in a minor crash. They say it appears the truck and the man who was driving it may have been tied to human smuggling.
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Murder trial begins for man and step-son accused of fatally shooting a man in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial where a man and his stepson are having their cases tried together began Wednesday. Williams Blankenship, 61, and Lane Wootan, 25, are accused of the murder of Josh Fowler in December 2020. Wootan’s mother, who is Blankenship’s wife — Jennifer Blankenship — was...
Driver sideswipes SAPD vehicle on I-35, may have been involved in human smuggling, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who sideswiped a San Antonio Police Department SUV Wednesday morning may have been smuggling a truck full of migrants, investigators say. The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road. An off-duty SAPD SWAT officer was...
SAPD officer suspended after following through with threat to pull over tow truck company vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was suspended 20 days this summer after making good on a threat to pull over a tow truck driver who worked for a specific company, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The suspension of Officer Matthew Quintanilla was detailed in...
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
Pair unharmed after fire destroys Southwest Side apartment, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were able to successfully escape a fire at their Southwest Side apartment late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the 1100 block of Fenfield Avenue, not far from Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.
