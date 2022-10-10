Read full article on original website
Forsyth County denies request for downtown Cumming development
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has denied a request to allow the City of Cumming to rezone 43.5 acres of county-owned property in the city’s downtown for construction of a mixed-use development. At its Oct. 11 meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposal, citing Cumming’s...
Opinion: Saving souls and saving lives in Crabapple
Crabapple is a place people love to visit or come home to. It has a traditional small-town Georgia feel with more than just a touch of modern. Featuring a village green with constantly changing events and trendy shops opening in rapid succession, Crabapple is truly one of North Fulton’s most unique communities.
‘They refuse to budge’; Cities, county at impasse over sales tax distribution
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Negotiations over distribution of the countywide local option sales tax appear to have reached an impasse. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts indicated that the county isn’t prepared to budge on its drive for a greater share of the pie following a second round of negotiations with cities Oct. 7 in Atlanta.
Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise
I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media. As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an...
Photos: Singer-songwriters hit the stage at Wire & Wood
The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area. The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area.
Milton City Council continues to wrestle with alcohol code
MILTON, Ga. — City staff brought more decision points regarding alcohol restrictions to the table at the Oct. 10 Milton City Council work session. City Manager Steve Krokoff asked councilmembers for more feedback on craft beer and wine markets, small catered events and specific licenses. In addition to alcohol licensing, the council parsed zoning issues for consistency related to alcohol. The City Council is set to vote on these matters at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.
Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell. The four candidates who have qualified for the special...
Photos: Pup-a-Palooza draws throng of proud pet owners
Hundreds of people and their dogs congregated in Johns Creek’s Newtown Park Sept. 17 for the annual Pup-a-Palooza. Hundreds of people and their dogs congregated in Johns Creek’s Newtown Park for the annual Pup-a-Palooza.
Pedestrian fatally struck twice on Holcomb Bridge Road
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating an accident on Holcomb Bridge Road that killed a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by two separate vehicles. Police were called to the area near Market Place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 29. On Oct. 12, Roswell police told Appen Media...
