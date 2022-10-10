ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County denies request for downtown Cumming development

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has denied a request to allow the City of Cumming to rezone 43.5 acres of county-owned property in the city’s downtown for construction of a mixed-use development. At its Oct. 11 meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposal, citing Cumming’s...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Saving souls and saving lives in Crabapple

Crabapple is a place people love to visit or come home to. It has a traditional small-town Georgia feel with more than just a touch of modern. Featuring a village green with constantly changing events and trendy shops opening in rapid succession, Crabapple is truly one of North Fulton’s most unique communities.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise

I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media. As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

Photos: Singer-songwriters hit the stage at Wire & Wood

The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area. The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area.
appenmedia.com

Milton City Council continues to wrestle with alcohol code

MILTON, Ga. — City staff brought more decision points regarding alcohol restrictions to the table at the Oct. 10 Milton City Council work session. City Manager Steve Krokoff asked councilmembers for more feedback on craft beer and wine markets, small catered events and specific licenses. In addition to alcohol licensing, the council parsed zoning issues for consistency related to alcohol. The City Council is set to vote on these matters at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell. The four candidates who have qualified for the special...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power Company#City Council#Lnf#Roswell Inc Lori Allen#Wellstar Health System#Amana Academy#Llc#Truist Bank#Atlanta Gas Light#Fresenius Medical Care#Choate
appenmedia.com

Pedestrian fatally struck twice on Holcomb Bridge Road

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating an accident on Holcomb Bridge Road that killed a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by two separate vehicles. Police were called to the area near Market Place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 29. On Oct. 12, Roswell police told Appen Media...
ROSWELL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy