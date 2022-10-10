MILTON, Ga. — City staff brought more decision points regarding alcohol restrictions to the table at the Oct. 10 Milton City Council work session. City Manager Steve Krokoff asked councilmembers for more feedback on craft beer and wine markets, small catered events and specific licenses. In addition to alcohol licensing, the council parsed zoning issues for consistency related to alcohol. The City Council is set to vote on these matters at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.

