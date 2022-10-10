Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Officials Give Update As Menominee Fire Continues BUrning
On-going fire at the Menominee, Michigan Resolute Forest Products warehouse. City, state and federal officials today released an update on response activities. • The fire is contained and under control. Portions of the warehouse facility adjacent to Resolute Forest Products continue to burn and fire suppression by local and regional fire departments are continuing.
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
Menominee fire still smoldering four days later
A fire at a paper mill in Menominee, Michigan is still smoldering four days after it began. Officials with the city, state, and federal levels said they are monitoring air quality in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency In Menominee County
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County to assist with the emergency response to a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee on Thursday, October 6. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
WLUC
Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos. During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
thebaycities.com
Tentative dates for re-opening and the possibility of a new location for Menominee Junior and Senior High School Students
Menominee School Board President Derek Butler addressed the school board earlier this week at their Committee of the Whole meeting with updates regarding the status of the Junior and Senior High School. “Cleaning is going very well,” says Butler. ServPro is in working ten-hours a day, seven-days a week, and they are moving through the building. It’s a daunting task, but the entire building has to be cleaned from the east end to the west end. They’ve set a target date of October 27th to have the cleaning finished and so far, they are on schedule.”
wtaq.com
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
radioresultsnetwork.com
MSU Extension Offering Food Safety Program At Escanaba Library
Michigan State University Extension’s Food Safety Educator, Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague, will present current recommendations for safe food preservation techniques at the Escanaba Public Library. This four-part series will begin on Thursday, October 13 with Basic Food Preservation: Learn the basics of food preservation with a focus on the blanching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
whby.com
Curfew enacted following break-in attempt at Menominee Tribal High School
Keshena, WI — A 9:00 PM curfew is in effect for juveniles in the Menominee Indian School District. That follows an attempted break-in at the high school Tuesday night by an individual who appeared in surveillance photos to be carrying an assault rifle and a handgun. Tribal police found damage to the exterior of the building. As result, the district has set the curfew and shortened sports practices. The suspect is believed to be male dressed in dark shorts and a black hoodie with a logo on the back and a skull with a smaller circular logo on front. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
WLUC
‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather. Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck. “We did about a year and a half of experimenting with...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 11, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Mark Johnson, ‘Rambo Killer,’ Stabbed 15-Year-Old Boy 72 Times | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #33
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Mark Johnson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 33rd in the...
Comments / 0