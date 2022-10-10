Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD superintendent supporters show up in droves at school board meeting over retirement
UVALDE – As the Uvalde CISD school board met to accept superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement, families of Robb victim’s felt heartbroken their community never showed this kind of support for them. The Benson Board room can only hold 90 people total and far more showed up on...
KSAT 12
New York Times investigation bolsters Uvalde parents’ demands that more officers be held accountable
UVALDE – Families of the victims killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde said a New York Times investigation is further proof that more people need to be held accountable for failing to protect their children that day. The New York Times analyzed all available...
Comments / 0