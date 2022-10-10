ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property

MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff

The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants

The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case

A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after police alleged he had multiple warrants. Brett Ortega, 30, was charged in September with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. After he was detained, he had a $15,000 bond, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He is scheduled The post Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Trial dates set for Boone County woman, man, accused of prostituting and raping disabled girl

Trial dates are set for a Boone County man and woman accused of prostituting and raping the woman’s disabled daughter. Renee Collins, 53, of Rocheport, is charged with second-degree child sex trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree accessory to rape, and child abuse or neglect. A Boone County judge has scheduled her jury trial for November 29. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial conference scheduled for next Tuesday.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three hurt in Audrain County crash

Two people are in the hospital after a Tuesday crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 54 near route HH. Troopers said 31-year-old Kyle Vomund was driving when the car hydro-planed and went off the road and overturned. Three people were taken to the hospital.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

A Cooper County man who admitted he fired one shot while wrestling for control of a rifle is sentenced. Kalynn Hendren, of Boonville, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of second-degree attempted murder in July. He was sentenced last Friday to 12 years in prison. According to court...
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

A Columbia man accused of murder pleads guilty. Michael Stapleton pleaded down to one count of involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He was sentenced last Friday to a total of 20 years in prison. In exchange for his plea, charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury were dropped, along with a second armed criminal action charge.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA − Law enforcement urged the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigated a shooting Wednesday night. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police announce arrest in murder of a woman identified only as Jane Doe

A Columbia man is behind bars for allegedly murdering a woman who’s only being identified as Jane Doe. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested today for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested without incident. Columbia Police Seargeant Neal Sedgwick says officers were called...
COLUMBIA, MO

