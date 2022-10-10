Read full article on original website
alaskananooks.com
Hockey Suffers First Home-Ice Loss of the Season to Michigan Tech
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team fell to the Michigan Tech Huskies for their first loss on home ice during the 2022-23 season. With the loss, the Nanooks are now 2-2-1 and the Huskies moved to 1-1-0 on the season. The Nanooks had a first period power-play, but only...
alaskananooks.com
Hockey Welcomes Michigan Tech Back to Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team welcomes Michigan Tech back to the Carlson Center for the first time since the two teams WCHA days. The 'Nooks and Huskies will do battle on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. Thursday, Oct. 13. Michigan Tech | Live Stats | Live...
