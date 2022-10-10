Read full article on original website
6 Events in the Magic Valley and Around Southern Idaho this Weekend
The weeks are flying by, and half of October is almost over. Halloween is fast approaching, and while the weather has been nice, the wind and cold lingers off in the distance and will be here before we know it. While the weather stays nice, it is best to take advantage of it and get out and enjoy it for as long as it lasts. Another week is ending and another weekend is beginning, and that means it's time to enjoy some of the many activities and events that the fall season and the area have to offer. Here are some of the events taking place in the area this weekend, as well as others around the state.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello police holds barbecue for local church, religious groups
POCATELLO — As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbecue lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force. This was the second year they’ve held the event and they...
Post Register
Zonta announces winner of EISF quilt raffle
The winner of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF) quilt raffle, sponsored by the Blackfoot Zonta Women’s Club, was Julie Haddon, a charter member of the local chapter. Zonta organized a lunch to commemorate the occasion and reward Haddon with the quilt at Tommy Vaughn’s at noon on Oct. 7.
Post Register
Rigby High School Homecoming Parade
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade was held on September 30. Several students participated to represent their various athletic and art organizations, including the Football team, Cheerleaders, Swim team, Band, Orchestra, etc.
Post Register
Clark County Extension office holds 4-H Awards night
DUBOIS — Cattle and other ranch animals are being moved to winter homes. Folks with camp trailers are finishing up their camping season. Jack Hensley of Dubois winterized his camp trailer last week. Eileen, Kent and Jeannette Holden, who have summer camp trailers in Spencer, have winterized them. Those trailers are now in their Dubois winter home.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
Post Register
Janice Marie Durrant
Janice Marie Durrant 5/4/1937 - 10/7/2022 Janice Marie Hickam Durrant, of Ririe Idaho passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital at the age of 85. Janice heroically fought a long battle of cancer. She was truly an example of enduring to the end. No matter how hard thing were towards the end of her life, she never complained and would be more concerned about how others were doing. Janice was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
eastidahonews.com
Queensrÿche to perform live in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9. Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP “Queensrÿche.” They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of “Rage for Order”, Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s.
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend. Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
eastidahonews.com
Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18. ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
