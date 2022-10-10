ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, AL

Water main installation on Hodgesville Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, Dothan Utilities will install a water main on Hodgesville road. Starting Monday, October 17th, Dothan Utilities will begin the installation of a water main, from Inez Road to Ross Clark Circle. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the immediate construction area....
The Hartford Council buys city armory building

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, the Hartford City Council voted to purchase a piece of the town’s “historic past”. WDHN found the 70-year-old armory building may be “leveled”, or it could possibly be. Renovated future office space. In September, the Hartford council agreed to pay Alabama’s...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
Wiregrass recieves millions in community improvement funds

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Ten Wiregrass cities and counties are receiving $4,019,399 million to assist local governments in community improvement and planning. This is apart of a $19.3 million CDBG grant awarded to 49 towns, cities, and counties around the state for community improvement. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG)...
New video of Geneva drug store burglary suspect

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva, additional information on the pharmacy burglary during the. Pre-dawn hours Wednesday. This is surveillance camera footage of the suspect, who appears to have his t-shirt. Covering his face. At around four o’clock yesterday morning, the suspect used a. Crowbar to “pry open” the front...
ALDOT holds public meeting regarding expansion of Geneva County highway

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday night, members of the public gathered at the Johnny Hughes Community Center in Hartford to express their views on how plans to expand Highway 52 would affect them. The Alabama Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting Tuesday in Hartford about the proposed...
J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open. An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at...
Runaway teen found, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
Henry Co. Annex Building could be ready by the middle of November

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Annex Building is in the process of being renovated and could be completed by the middle of November. The Annex Building will serve as a space where the Alabama Law EnforcementAagency can issue driver’s permits, driver’s licenses, and Star IDs.
Wiregrass hotel workers stay resilient in post pandemic world

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hotel workers from across the Wiregrass gathered together to reignite their passion for hospitality through the Flawless Delivery Training Program. The program allows employees to switch roles. “So instead of just being the provider of services, they are the receiver of services. Which means, you’re getting...
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
