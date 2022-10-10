Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Road reconstruction project in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Ardmore city engineers are looking to secure a contractor in the coming weeks to get started on a much-needed project to reconstruct 8th ave. NW between M and R Streets. “This is going to be full depth rip up the pavement and put all new in, but...
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KTEN.com
Natural gas plant explosion rocks Coal County warehouse
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Multiple first responders were called to a natural gas plant explosion along County Road 3840 on Tuesday night. A resident called Coalgate Fire Department around 10 p.m. after hearing the blast. The Marathon Petroleum Corp. warehouse suffered severe damage. The Caney Volunteer Fire Department said several...
KXII.com
Construction on University Blvd in Durant is moving along
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -While there’s still cones in the road, two-way traffic has been restored on University Boulevard in Durant from Westside Drive to University Place. However the intersection of University Boulevard and University Place is still closed to through traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
KTEN.com
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
KXII.com
Fire officials provide safety precautions as seasons change
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -October 9-15, marks fire prevention week. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for more than two in five fires, as well as the majority of deaths in homes. Grayson County Fire Marsh, John Weda said, “a lot of times people use them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person killed in Love County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
KXII.com
Explosion overnight at Coal Co. natural gas plant
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An explosion rocked a natural gas plant in Coal County overnight Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp. confirms there was a fire at the company’s Arkoma 1 compressor station approximately 10 miles north of Coalgate. Local emergency responders are assisting with the response, and have closed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers
AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
KTEN.com
Mandatory harvest report for white-tailed deer in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson county to be reported. T.P.W.D white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain says the report is helpful specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An idea of whether is hunting is being able to help reduce that population especially as the habitat continues to shrink that is going to give us ideas about that," Cain said.
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
blackchronicle.com
Fannin County Fair sale breaks record
Fannin County, Texas — For months the Fair Board, Fannin County Agriculture Science Teachers, and Extension Agents have labored tirelessly on making the Fannin County Fair what it’s. On Saturday night, with good climate, all of that onerous work paid off for the youth of Fannin County as an especially giant crowd gathered for sale night time.
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
Comments / 0