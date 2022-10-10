ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4uK2_0iTlNats00

Because I like to tackle the most pressing issues of our time, I decide to write a column about America’s addiction to decorative gourds. It’s fall, and that means that gourds are everywhere — too many gourds, if you ask me.

To help heal the country, I encouraged President Joe Biden to enact, via executive order, a one-gourd-per-family mandate. I call it the Mono-Gourd Accord.

You can read all about it here . I put together this video to help families identify, by name, which gourd they want to choose. You’re welcome, America!

Take a moment to sign up for our newsletter . Already have? Thanks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJlqU_0iTlNats00
USA TODAY Opinion columnist Rex Huppke. Sebastian Hidalgo, For USA TODAY

What else has Rex written

Real quick, sign up to get our alerts

Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? It's free and available in your app store .

Once you have the app, go to the settings and add "Commentary & Analysis" to make sure you don't miss out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Tommy Tuberville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourd#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican
Variety

‘The English’ Star Chaske Spencer on Joining the Western Comeback Trend: We Live in the ‘Wild West’

Chaske Spencer wants people to talk. The actor, a member of the Fort Peck Tribe, knows that his new Amazon Prime Video/BBC series, “The English,” will get people talking. Written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, the Western drama is led by Spencer and Emily Blunt, who portray Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp and Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, respectively. They come together in 1890 mid-America as they search for the new town of Hoxem, Wyo. They only recognize their differences not knowing their pasts are woven together.   What drew you to this story and to Eli?  I was excited and intrigued...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
USA TODAY

Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion, Jan. 6 panel returns: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies. The conspiracy theorist has said the elementary school massacre was a hoax. Plus, domestic security correspondent Josh Meyer looks at President Joe Biden's 'nuclear armageddon' comments, the U.S. and allies strengthen Ukraine's air defense, the Jan. 6 committee holds another hearing and social security recipients will soon get a boost.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

638K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy