Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America
Because I like to tackle the most pressing issues of our time, I decide to write a column about America’s addiction to decorative gourds. It’s fall, and that means that gourds are everywhere — too many gourds, if you ask me.
To help heal the country, I encouraged President Joe Biden to enact, via executive order, a one-gourd-per-family mandate. I call it the Mono-Gourd Accord.
You can read all about it here . I put together this video to help families identify, by name, which gourd they want to choose. You’re welcome, America!
Take a moment to sign up for our newsletter . Already have? Thanks.
What else has Rex written
- Kanye West, Tommy Tuberville and the antisemitic, racist, no good, very bad weekend
- I don't care if Herschel Walker paid for an abortion or if he blew up the planet Alderaan
- Republican pitch for people worried about abortion bans: How about a discount on diapers?
- 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.
- Clarence Thomas owes it to America to address Ginni Thomas' balmy conspiratorial beliefs
Real quick, sign up to get our alerts
Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? It's free and available in your app store .
Once you have the app, go to the settings and add "Commentary & Analysis" to make sure you don't miss out.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America
Comments / 0