Because I like to tackle the most pressing issues of our time, I decide to write a column about America’s addiction to decorative gourds. It’s fall, and that means that gourds are everywhere — too many gourds, if you ask me.

To help heal the country, I encouraged President Joe Biden to enact, via executive order, a one-gourd-per-family mandate. I call it the Mono-Gourd Accord.

You can read all about it here . I put together this video to help families identify, by name, which gourd they want to choose. You’re welcome, America!

USA TODAY Opinion columnist Rex Huppke. Sebastian Hidalgo, For USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America