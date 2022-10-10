Enjoy a night in downtown Miami to attend Silvestre Dangond’s concert at the FTX Arena on October 28th. Silvestre Dangond was born in Urumita, La Guajira, Colombia on May 12, 1980. He grew up in a musical household, which led Silvestre to become fascinated in performing at a young age. After graduating from high school, Dangond took a leap of faith to pursue music as his career, and joined forces with accordion player Roman López. The pair started local, playing parties and club gigs, to assemble a reputation as a worthy live act. In 2002, Dangond and López were signed to Sony Music and released their debut album, Tanto Para Ti.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO