ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kathie Lee Gifford won't read Kelly Ripa's book after her comments on Regis Philbin

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xf4UH_0iTlNICu00

Kathie Lee Gifford is standing by her late friend and collaborator Regis Philbin after Kelly Ripa said that her experience working with the beloved TV host "was not a cakewalk."

In a Monday interview with Fox 5 NY , Gifford said she will not be reading Ripa's new book after the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host recently opened up about the "good days and bad days" she had with Philbin. Gifford and Philbin co-hosted "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee" for about 12 years before Ripa replaced Gifford for "Live With Regis and Kelly."

"I was very sorry to see the headlines" from Ripa's interview with People magazine promoting her book and describing her complicated relationship with Philbin, Gifford told Fox 5 NY.

"We see headlines all the time, and you never know what's true and what's not true. ... I saw that, and I went, 'Oh, I hope this isn't true.' ... Because what's the point? I don't get it."

Gifford went on to praise Philbin — who died in July 2020 at age 88 — as "the best partner a person could ever, ever have, professionally." She recalled Philbin's wife, Joy, telling her that the last time the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" host laughed was when they were all together two weeks before he died.

"We were dear friends. And after I left the show ... we became better friends, dearer friends," Gifford continued.

"We always just picked up right where we left off. We were Frick and Frack. We were the odd couple. We were absolutely perfect together for television. We never had an argument — not an unkind word in 15 years. So that was my reality."

Ripa's reality was slightly different, according to last month's People cover story spotlighting the talk-show personality and her book, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories." Upon accepting the "Live" gig, Ripa said, she was bluntly informed that Philbin was her "boss" and didn't want her "bringing an entourage" to set.

When Ripa arrived with hair and makeup artists — which she said was "not an unusual thing for people on a television show" to do — Philbin allegedly quipped to an executive producer, "Uh-oh ... it's got an entourage."

“I felt horrible. He was probably trying to be funny, but at the same time it felt like a pile-on,” Ripa said of the incident.

“I understand that probably he didn’t want a co-host, but the network wanted me to be the co-host and I didn’t think I should pass up that opportunity. I don’t think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me.”

While Gifford acknowledged that Philbin was prone to teasing people he liked, she maintained that she "never saw him unkind to anyone."

"I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody," Gifford continued. "I never have, and I'm not going to start now. I'm just saying my reality is something completely different from that."

For what it's worth, Ripa also had plenty of nice things to say about Philbin, lauding him as "the world's best storyteller" and clarifying that she loved him.

“Off camera and outside of that building, it was a different thing," she told People.

"The handful of times we spent together, I so enjoyed. ... He came to a dinner I hosted — one of the favorite nights of my life. I never laughed so hard.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters

Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
NFL
insideedition.com

Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?

In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Ryan
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Kathie Lee
Person
Kelly Ripa
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live With Kelly And Ryan#Fox 5 Ny
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
445K+
Followers
71K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy