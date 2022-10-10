Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
Someburros Eyes Summer 2023 Opening in New North Phoenix Development
The brand’s origins can be traced back to Poncho’s, a restaurant opened by the Vasquez family’s matriarch, Isabel, in Phoenix in 1972.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Restaurants Fight to Stay Afloat During Light Rail Construction
As you drive south from downtown Phoenix, orange traffic cones litter Central Avenue. Drivers weave in and out of makeshift lanes as their GPS systems woefully try to sort out the madness. The construction started in October 2019 and for small businesses such as Tres Leches Café, a coffee bar...
Phoenix New Times
Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event
Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Israeli street food comes to central Phoenix
I had the good fortune to have a friend who introduced me to a new food stand that's bringing a taste of Israel to central Phoenix. Driving the news: Mika's Kitchen opened last month at 648 W. Pierson St., near Seventh Avenue and Camelback. "It's our take on Mediterranean-Israeli street...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Mark Tarbell talks Phoenix’s red-hot culinary scene
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 55’s guest is Mark Tarbell, chef and owner of Tarbell’s, owner of The Wine Store and Emmy-winning TV host of Check, Please! Arizona. He talks to Kyle Backer, staff writer at AZ Big Media, and Amy about the Valley’s red-hot culinary scene and how the industry is recovering post-pandemic.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Desert Contemporary Home in Scottsdale defined by Simplicity, Angles, Clean Lines and Organic Materials Seeking $3.5 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a stunning desert contemporary estate which all on one level with open, airy and inviting floor plan encourages the seamless indoor outdoor living experience that is so unique to Arizona is now available for sale. This home located at 39813 N 103rd Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
The three breweries won medals at a beer festivals.
KTAR.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announces new Verrado location in 2023
PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in Verrado in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Papago Freeway and Verrado Way at 1915 North Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
58-Year-Old George Ybarra Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Valley business owner turns bitter pill into sweet success after popular cookie business robbed
PHOENIX — A Valley business owner is whipping up a sweet new recipe for success after crooks recently ripped him off. Since 2019, Mr. K’s Cookies has provided a fix for people with a sweet tooth across the Valley. You can find owner Kurt Yusuf and his cookie concoctions at farmer’s markets and at Phoenix’s First Friday.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Comments / 0