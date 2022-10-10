ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Restaurants Fight to Stay Afloat During Light Rail Construction

As you drive south from downtown Phoenix, orange traffic cones litter Central Avenue. Drivers weave in and out of makeshift lanes as their GPS systems woefully try to sort out the madness. The construction started in October 2019 and for small businesses such as Tres Leches Café, a coffee bar...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event

Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sam Fox
Axios

Israeli street food comes to central Phoenix

I had the good fortune to have a friend who introduced me to a new food stand that's bringing a taste of Israel to central Phoenix. Driving the news: Mika's Kitchen opened last month at 648 W. Pierson St., near Seventh Avenue and Camelback. "It's our take on Mediterranean-Israeli street...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ BIG Podcast: Mark Tarbell talks Phoenix’s red-hot culinary scene

The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 55’s guest is Mark Tarbell, chef and owner of Tarbell’s, owner of The Wine Store and Emmy-winning TV host of Check, Please! Arizona. He talks to Kyle Backer, staff writer at AZ Big Media, and Amy about the Valley’s red-hot culinary scene and how the industry is recovering post-pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Desert Contemporary Home in Scottsdale defined by Simplicity, Angles, Clean Lines and Organic Materials Seeking $3.5 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a stunning desert contemporary estate which all on one level with open, airy and inviting floor plan encourages the seamless indoor outdoor living experience that is so unique to Arizona is now available for sale. This home located at 39813 N 103rd Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announces new Verrado location in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in Verrado in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Papago Freeway and Verrado Way at 1915 North Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ

