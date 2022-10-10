ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

*Next month will make it 20 years since the release of “Friday After Next,” which was the last film to release under #IceCube ’s “Friday” franchise. For years fans have been waiting for the release of the next film, however, there has been some back and forth behind the scenes that have prevented that from happening.

Recently, Ice Cube appeared on a special edition of @drinkchamps , which took place at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival. When asked about the release of the next “Friday” film, Ice Cube shared that he’s trying to get the franchise from up under Warner Bros.

He said, “I’m tryna get it out of Warner Bros. they don’t believe in the culture man.” He continued to explain that Warner Bros. has the right to distribute the film.

Although some folks have been encouraging him to name the next film something else other than “Friday,” he explained that once he takes the characters’ names, it automatically becomes the property of “Friday.” Cube also shared that he wrote two different scripts for a potential sequel.

