Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Oct. 3-9.

Ben Taylor, Airline football

Taylor was 20-of-37 passing for 263 yards and threw five touchdown passes as the Vikings posted a 42-14 win against Captain Shreve.

Ashton Martin, Parkway football

Martin was 19-of-22 passing for 212 yards and had four TDs in the Panthers’ 55-6 win against Southwood on Thursday.

Greg Manning, Benton football

Manning rushed for 71 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 62-15 win against Natchitoches Central.

Eli Holstein, Zachary football

In his return from a shoulder injury, the Bronco quarterback and Alabama commit completed 17-of-20 passes for 183 yards and two TDs in Zachary’s 33-6 win Thursday at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge.

Shane Lee, Destrehan football

Lee had two touchdown runs, the latter covering 26 yards, as the Wildcats remained undefeated after a 49-0 win against Central Lafourche.

Kaden Williams, St. James football

A running back, Williams rushed for 183 yards on 26 carries and scored five TDs. He also caught six passes for 37 yards and a TD in the Wildcats’ 46-27 win against Lake Charles College Prep.

John Simon IV, Calvary Baptist football

In the Cavaliers’ 56-26 win at North Caddo, Simon rushed for 92 yards and two TDs and caught six passes for 84 yards and another TD.

Xavier Ford, Leesville football

Ford carried the ball 32 times and gained 380 yards while scoring five touchdowns as the Wampus Cats posted a 41-18 win against Washington-Marion on Thursday.

Kennon LeGros, Welsh football

LeGros rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries and scored three second-half TDs as the Greyhounds stayed undefeated after a 43-7 win against Grand Lake on Thursday.

Grant Edmondson, West Monroe football

Edmondson picked off two first-quarter passes, returning one for a TD, in the Rebels’ 54-0 win against Pineville.

Amareya Greeley, Carroll football

Greeley rushed for 135 yards on 20 carries, and scored the go-ahead TD and additional two-point conversion in the third overtime as the Bulldogs outlasted Wossman, 26-18.

Tyler Hamilton, East Feliciana football

In the Tigers’ 44-18 win against Baker, Hamilton rushed for 54 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 65 yards for another score.

Jack Schwing, Metairie Park Country Day football

Schwing rushed for 161 yards on 13 carries and had three TDs as the Cajuns posted a 37-14 win against Frederick Douglass.

Walter Samuel, East Ascension football

Samuel gained 128 yards rushing on 22 carries with a TD in his team’s 28-7 win against St. Amant.

Wardell Mack, John Ehret football

Mack hauled in four receptions for 154 yards and two TDs as the Patriots got their first win on the season, 47-7, against Grace King.

Dylen Robinson, Minden football

Robinson rushed for 160 yards on 15 carries and scored three TDs as the Crimson Tide posted a 33-6 win against Bossier.

Corbyn Cross, North DeSoto football

Cross had a receiving TD and also picked off three passes as the Griffins recorded a 47-6 win against Woodlawn-Shreveport.

Decareyn Sampson, Avoyelles football

Sampson finished with 357 yards of total offense and had six total TDs - four rushing and two receiving - as the Mustangs downed Oakdale, 68-34.

C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville football

Teasett completed 13-of-25 passes for 269 yards and four TDs as the Hornets posted a 53-27 win against Central-Baton Rouge.

Kameron Casnave, Northlake Christian football

Just a freshman, Casnave rushed for 157 yards and five TDs in the Wolverines’ 42-0 win against Springfield.

Kearney Nieset, Newman football

Nieset kicked three field goals - covering 30, 33 and 35 yards - as the Greenies held off Belle Chasse, 23-20.

Kyron Angeletti, Chalmette football

Angeletti rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries, and scored a game-winning TD from 16 yards out with less than two minutes to play as the Owls rallied for a 37-34 win against East Jefferson.

TJ Coleman, Northshore football

Coleman had two TD receptions and returned a punt 78 yards for another TD in his team’s 35-10 win against Fontainebleau.

Bishop Davis, Ponchatoula football

The Green Wave quarterback didn’t attempt a pass, but accounted for 185 of his team’s 400 yards rushing with two TDs in a 36-35 win against Mandeville.

Daniel Beale, Catholic-Baton Rouge football

Beale passed for 127 yards and five TDs as the Bears downed Liberty, 58-21.

David Kency, Shaw football

Kency rushed for 234 yards on 18 carries and had two third-quarter TDs in the Eagles’ 41-14 win against L.B. Landry.

Sam Willie, Lakeshore football

Willie completed 12-of-15 passes for 185 yards and two TDs and also had two TD runs in Lakeshore’s 35-26 win Thursday against Salmen.

Gage Trahan, Sulphur football

Trahan completed 15-of-28 passes for 180 yards and two TDs while adding a TD run and the eventual game-winning two-point conversion pass with 1:20 left as Sulphur edged Barbe, 29-28.

David Harris, Covington football

Harris rushed for 229 yards and two TDs as the Lions claimed the Little Brown Jug with a 37-14 win against St. Paul’s.

James Reina, St. Louis Catholic football

Reina was 9-of-15 passing for 71 yards and rushed 28 times for 148 yards and two TDs in the Saints’ 42-35 win against Westlake.

Tate Hamby, Ouachita Christian School football

Hamby caught four passes for 102 yards and a TD, returned a punt 48 yards for another TD and intercepted a pass in his team’s 49-7 win against St. Frederick.

Elijah Davis, Riverside football

Davis rushed for 203 yards on 21 carries and scored four TDs - two of which covered at least 50 yards - as Riverside claimed a 35-7 win against St. Martin’s.

Greg Donaldson, Warren Easton football

Donaldson returned an interception 97 yards for a TD, and also ran in an errant snap on a potential game-winning field goal and scored the walk-off TD in overtime in a 34-28 win against Carver on Saturday.

Tyler Rhodes, Haughton football

Rhodes rushed for 158 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Buccaneers posted a 23-14 win at Byrd.

Jordan Hayes, Ruston football

Hayes rushed 19 times for 184 yards with a touchdown in the Bearcats’ 48-23 win against Alexandria.

Joel Rogers, West Feliciana football

Rogers was 8-of-13 passing for 125 yards and three TDs - all in the first half - in the Saints’ 44-30 win against St. Michael.

Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine football

Mitchell rushed for 152 yards on 16 carries and scored two TDs as the undefeated Green Devils defeated Brusly, 43-14.

Da’Shawn McBryde, Denham Springs football

McBryde returned two interceptions for touchdowns, covering 55 and 60 yards, as Denham Springs downed Live Oak, 33-0.

DJ Carter, Glenbrook football

Carter had three total touchdowns, including a pick-six, as his team recorded a 67-42 win against Magnolia School of Excellence.

Keven Williams, Acadiana football

Williams gained 210 yards rushing on 14 carries with four TDs as the Wreckin’ Rams won at Sam Houston, 50-16.

Chantz Babineaux, Carencro football

Babineaux caught three passes for 106 yards with two TDs in the Bears’ 40-30 win at Lafayette.

Tylon Citizen, Church Point football

Citizen had 182 yards of total offense and three total TDs - two rushing and the other receiving - as the Bears downed Port Barre, 60-0.

JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian football

Johnson completed 9-for-12 passes for 217 yards and had five total touchdowns in the Knights' 56-21 win against Northside.

Kevon Johnson, St. Edmund football

Johnson ran for 225 yards on 22 carries and had four TDs in his team’s 49-8 win against North Central.

Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic football

Dartez passed for two TDs and accounted for 299 yards of offense in Vermilion Catholic’s 57-6 win against Covenant Christian.

Britton Owens, Ursuline volleyball

Owens had 11 kills and a block, plus seven aces over the final two sets as Ursuline rallied for a five-set win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

Ally Alfonso, Fontainebleau volleyball

Alfonso had a team-high 20 kills, along with 14 digs and six aces, in her team’s four-set win against Mandeville.

Krislenn Lucas, Chalmette volleyball

Lucas had 20 kills and eight blocks in Chalmette’s five-set win against John Curtis last Tuesday.

Lucy Cramer, Episcopal-Baton Rouge girls cross country

Cramer claimed the girls individual title at Saturday’s Catholic-Baton Rouge Invitational, finishing with a time of 17:44.61.

Rhen Langley, Zachary boys cross country

Langley was the boys individual champion at Saturday’s Catholic-Baton Rouge Invitational, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:20.46.

