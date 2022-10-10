ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick businessman fights back against catalytic converter thefts

After several thefts from his property, a Warwick businessman decided to fight back, using technology and a little perseverance to combat a rash of catalytic converter thefts. At 10:31 a.m., Sept. 21, Warwick Police responded to the Mobil at 15 Jefferson Boulevard after receiving a report of two men fighting.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible

(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver sought in Pawtucket hit-and-run crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a driver struck another car and took off. The crash happened at Harris Street and Newport Avenue at about 7 a.m. Police said one car hit another, pushing it into a telephone pole. They said the driver who caused the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Barnstable District Court
GoLocalProv

Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Providence

Providence police are investigating a bank robbery in the city. Shortly before 1 PM on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Santander Bank at 1025 Smith Street. According to bank employees, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money -- claiming he was armed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
ABC6.com

Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
WOONSOCKET, RI
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy