Suspected gunman in deadly Fall River shooting held without bail
The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.
Police find ‘large amount’ of edibles inside Pawtucket man’s home
Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a "large amount" of THC edibles were found inside his home.
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick businessman fights back against catalytic converter thefts
After several thefts from his property, a Warwick businessman decided to fight back, using technology and a little perseverance to combat a rash of catalytic converter thefts. At 10:31 a.m., Sept. 21, Warwick Police responded to the Mobil at 15 Jefferson Boulevard after receiving a report of two men fighting.
Turnto10.com
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
Turnto10.com
Driver sought in Pawtucket hit-and-run crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a driver struck another car and took off. The crash happened at Harris Street and Newport Avenue at about 7 a.m. Police said one car hit another, pushing it into a telephone pole. They said the driver who caused the...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police seek woman accused of stealing wallet, fraudulently using credit cards
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that The female in the photos was involved in the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards. The wallet was stolen from Old King’s Coffee in West Yarmouth and the credit cards were used at Becker’s Liquor Store.
GoLocalProv
Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Providence
Providence police are investigating a bank robbery in the city. Shortly before 1 PM on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Santander Bank at 1025 Smith Street. According to bank employees, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money -- claiming he was armed.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
New Bedford City Councilor Found Not Guilty of Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn has been found not guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol in a 2021 crash that saw him hit two other vehicles after leaving a bar downtown. Dunn will have to spend one year on probation for...
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
ABC6.com
Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
