XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
Terra Classic Notches 5% Spike In Last 24 Hours – Can LUNC Maintain Positive Momentum?
Terra Classic is showing some signs of life thanks to a system that is being implemented by leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance. Binance burns another 3 billion LUNC, brings total of burned units to 17.9 billion. LUNC briefly exhibits upward price rally, up by 5% in the past 24 hours...
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Why Element 2.0? The next-generation community-driven NFT aggregation marketplace
Since last year, NFT trading platforms such as OpenSea have successfully caught public attention. However, you have to know more about NFT marketplaces with better product experiences and help you earn money. Since last year, NFT trading platforms such as OpenSea, Gem and LooksRare have successfully caught public attention, especially...
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000
The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?
SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish...
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. The price of...
Chiliz Social Mentions Hit Highest Level In Last 90 Days – Can CHZ Price Be As Hot?
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions. Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
Stellar Soars 6% In Last 30 Days – Can XLM Keep On Shining This Week?
Since the beginning of this month, Stellar (XLM) has increased by 6%, continuing its remarkable monthly performance. Coingecko reports a 4-day performance for XLM of 5.3%, while charts show an impressive 31.50% rise over the previous 30 days. This price change is even more unexpected when considered in light of...
Bitget integrates with CCXT Library for professional traders
The open-source library provides easy access to analyse data for algorithmic and bot trading. Seychelles, October xx, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces the integration with CryptoCurrency Exchange Trading Library (“CCXT”), enabling traders to have easy access to the platform’s historical and real-time data to build trading algorithms and bots.
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. The price of XRM...
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
