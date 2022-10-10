Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics. "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
Beto O’Rourke Out Raised Governor Abbott Again With $25 Million
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke raise over $100 millionScreenshot from Twitter. In July, records show Beto O’Rourke raised $27 million for Governor Greg Abbott who raised $24 million. Now, recent fundraising numbers show O’Rourke out raised Abbott again, this time with $25 million to the governor who was close to $25 million.
Texas Democrats fume over national counterparts for insufficient support in South Texas battleground
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Some prominent Texas Democrats are up in arms at what they see as a withdrawal of serious national investment in a South Texas congressional district that is the linchpin of Republicans’ drive to take over the region. With less than a...
Poll: Abbott has 4-point lead over O’Rourke among Texas registered voters
The latest Marist Poll has incumbent Greg Abbott with a 4-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke among registered voters. But among those who say they definitely plan to vote, Abbott’s lead doubles to 8 points.
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
Texas moms team up with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater for anti-Greg Abbott ad campaign
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a new series of videos disparaging the Republican leader in the form of an advent calendar.
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They Said
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaigning in HoustonScreenshot from Twitter. With less than one month away before voters go to the polls in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in the same city. Each candidate was in Houston, Texas.
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Election 2022: Final day to register to vote in Texas is October 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Are you registered to vote for the upcoming November election? If not, October 11 is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Election Day is November 8 and if you're going to be 18 by that day than you can register. If you're unclear if you will be, you can check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Texas AG Ken Paxton announces program aimed to combat opioid epidemic
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his new coalition announced a pilot program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. The pilot program "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" is geared toward stopping the drug epidemic among teens, especially among student-athletes. In 2021, there were 5,033 deaths in Texas...
