Texas State

MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke Out Raised Governor Abbott Again With $25 Million

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke raise over $100 millionScreenshot from Twitter. In July, records show Beto O’Rourke raised $27 million for Governor Greg Abbott who raised $24 million. Now, recent fundraising numbers show O’Rourke out raised Abbott again, this time with $25 million to the governor who was close to $25 million.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
fox7austin.com

Election 2022: Final day to register to vote in Texas is October 11

AUSTIN, Texas - Are you registered to vote for the upcoming November election? If not, October 11 is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Election Day is November 8 and if you're going to be 18 by that day than you can register. If you're unclear if you will be, you can check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
fox7austin.com

Texas AG Ken Paxton announces program aimed to combat opioid epidemic

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his new coalition announced a pilot program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. The pilot program "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" is geared toward stopping the drug epidemic among teens, especially among student-athletes. In 2021, there were 5,033 deaths in Texas...
