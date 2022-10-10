Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
KJCT8
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
KJCT8
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
Country Artists We All Want to See Play in Grand Junction, Colorado
Looking back on 2022 we had a great year for concerts in Grand Junction, Colorado. We're not done yet with artists like the Josh Abbot Band, and Aaron Watson headed to town before the end of the year. We asked you about which artists you would love to schedule a...
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bodhi’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Bodhi!. Bodhi is a one-year-old male dog full of spunk. While he is on the smaller side weighing in at 32lbs he is full of muscle. Bodhi gets along well with other male dogs but can be a little pushy towards females. He does great around people and would make an excellent family dog.
Country Jam Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For 2023 Festival
Country music fans, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup. Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different. Who's performing...
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction. There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend. Two People Shot...
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup
MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
KJCT8
We cool slightly behind Tuesday night’s cold front
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cold front tracking through Colorado Tuesday night will offer some cooling and some gusty wind at times. Other than some briefly gusty wind this evening, this cold front will be largely uneventful for us in Western Colorado. It will bring rain to areas along the Front Range Urban Corridor east of the mountains, and some snow is flying along the Continental Divide, especially around Rocky Mountain National Park. The coldest air will pass east of us, too. We’ll turn cooler, especially in the mornings, but we won’t be as cool as areas east of the mountains.
oandbnews.com
OPINION: New campus rules spread across GJHS
There are some new school rules that were put in place this school year at Grand Junction High School, and I personally don’t mind them. At the start of this school year, principal Meghan Roenicke announced to all of the students that there will no longer be headphones and hoods allowed. This is because headphones and hoods have started to become a bigger problem in school for the past couple of years.
KJCT8
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
KJCT8
Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado
COLORADO, October 12, 2022 - A powerful country music lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson was just released for the 31st year of the Country Jam Colorado music festival, producers of the event just announced. Country Jam Colorado will be held June 22-24 on the Country...
