GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cold front tracking through Colorado Tuesday night will offer some cooling and some gusty wind at times. Other than some briefly gusty wind this evening, this cold front will be largely uneventful for us in Western Colorado. It will bring rain to areas along the Front Range Urban Corridor east of the mountains, and some snow is flying along the Continental Divide, especially around Rocky Mountain National Park. The coldest air will pass east of us, too. We’ll turn cooler, especially in the mornings, but we won’t be as cool as areas east of the mountains.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO